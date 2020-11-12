Muscle Stimulator Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Muscle Stimulator market.

The global muscle stimulator market size was valued at USD 555.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of muscle stimulators among physiotherapists, technological advancements in medical devices, and emphasis on pain management therapies in sports medicine are the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among citizens is expected to further drive the market growth.

Poor body posture, lack of fitness activities, and unhealthy diet habits are common factors causing musculoskeletal disorders. According to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016, around 41.0% population of Great Britain was affected by musculoskeletal disorders. Whereas, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, in 2016, around 126.6 million Americans were affected by the musculoskeletal condition.

Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced products such as wearable muscle stimulator devices is projected to drive market growth in the coming years. For instance, PowerDot – a compact and wearable muscle stimulator launched in 2017- is used to prevent muscle soreness and tightening. Also, the increasing demand for wireless and portable muscle stimulator and their compatibility with smartphones is creating growth opportunities for the market players.

Growing preference for muscle stimulator among physiotherapists is further aiding the market growth. Physiotherapists are increasingly shifting their preference from manual techniques to muscle stimulators to treat patients in clinical and home care settings as they consume less time and are more effective. Moreover, growing cases of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, hip flexor strain, and hamstring strain among sports players that require muscle stimulation therapy is further anticipated to drive the growth.

However, high cost of muscle stimulator is encouraging customers to opt for cheaper alternative therapies such as yoga, acupuncture, and aromatherapy. In developing countries such as China and India, yoga and acupuncture are preferred due to convenience and flexibility of those therapies. Also, lack of guidelines for the use of muscle stimulator is contributing to the increased usage of alternative therapies. This adoption of alternative therapies among patient population is restraining the market growth.

Product Insights: Muscle Stimulator Market

Based on products, the Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2021-2027. Growing prevalence of arthritis and increasing sports injuries are some of the prominent factors augmenting the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 54.4 million U.S. adults were diagnosed with arthritis. This number is anticipated to be 78 million by 2040. This growing prevalence of arthritis is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This muscle stimulator is mainly used to restore or replace motor functions in patients who suffered from upper motor neuron damage due to stroke or Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). According to factsheet presented by the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center in 2019, in the U.S. around 17,730 cases of SCI are registered every year and currently, 291,000 people are suffering from this condition. As the prevalence of SCI is increasing, the demand for NMES is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

Modality Insights: Muscle Stimulator Market

Based on modality, the market is segmented into handheld, portable, and table top devices. Portable devices lead the market in 2019 and are estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Portable muscle stimulator are used extensively for preventing muscle atrophy, relaxation of muscle spasms, managing chronic pain due to arthritis, and increasing blood circulation. Moreover, many key players in the market are offering various innovative stimulators under this segment.

For instance, the company NeuroMetrix, Inc. offers a portable pain relief kit, which is a TENS unit that fits like a brace on patients and provides stimulation for pain relief. The company Zynex, Inc. is offering JetStream, a portable system that can be used at home for treatment. OMRON Corporation is currently providing a small-sized portable electrotherapy TENS device that can be used for providing relief from sore and aching muscles. These factors are anticipated to drive the global muscle stimulator market growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Muscle Stimulator Market

Pain management, neurological disorder, musculoskeletal disorder, and others are the key application segments of the market. In 2019, pain management application lead the market with a share of 54.5%. Growing usage of muscle stimulator for managing acute and chronic pain and growing prevalence of arthritis is the major factors anticipated to drive the segment market over the forecast period.

This segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing geriatric population that suffers from muscle pain and the growing prevalence of chronic pain. For instance, according to the CDC, in 2016 20.4% adults in U.S., were suffering from chronic pain, and 0.8% of U.S. adults had high impact chronic pain. A similar situation is prevalent in many European and Asian countries. This growing prevalence of chronic pain is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

End-use Insights: Muscle Stimulator Market



Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), physiotherapy clinics, sports clinics, and home care are the primary end-use segments of the market. In 2019, the physiotherapy clinics segment lead the market with the largest revenue share and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Growing preference of physiotherapists toward stimulators as compared to manual techniques is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, increasing patient visits for seeking stimulation therapies and the availability of these therapies at an affordable cost at physiotherapy clinics are the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth. Also, the medical reimbursement provided to patients seeking these therapies is further anticipated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Muscle Stimulator Market

North America lead the market in 2019 and is likely to maintain its position over the forecast period. The presence of key participants, large investments by governments for innovation and development of medical devices, and early introduction of novel muscle stimulators are supplementing the growth of the region. Moreover, high purchasing power of consumers and increased adoption of advanced technologies and innovative medical devices are further expected to drive the growth.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Growing awareness related to health and fitness, increasing adoption of pain management therapies, and rising usage of smart devices for maintaining health are the key growth stimulants of the region. Moreover, increasing cases of sports injuries in this region are poised to stir up the demand for muscle stimulators during the forecast period.

Muscle Stimulator Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in this market are

Launch of new innovative products and strengthening of the distribution network are the key strategies adopted by the market players. For instance, DJO Global launched “OA Reaction”, a portable muscle stimulator that provides pain relief to people with joint disorders. The product is equipped with three unique technologies such as Web Tech, Boa Tech, and Exos Tech.

