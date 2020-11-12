Oral Syringes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oral Syringes market.

The global oral syringes market size was valued at USD 529.6 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027. There is an increase in demand for syringes owing to the rising pediatric population, easy usability, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population. In addition, the rising number of surgical procedures in the pediatric and geriatric population is also expected to propel market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Medication errors in the pediatric population are also expected to drive market growth. According to the article published in U.S. Pharmacist in 2019, approximately 200,000 medication errors are reported to the U.S. poison control centers every year and about 30.0% of cases are related to children.

Unlike most drugs for adults, childrens medications are often liquid and administration of liquid medication by cups and spoons leads to serious errors. To reduce the incidence of medication errors in children, most of the healthcare agencies are promoting the use of oral syringes worldwide. For instance, the Institute for Safe Use of Medications (ISMP) publishes periodical newsletters and educational programs to increase the awareness of oral syringes in Spain.

Furthermore, increasing incidence of cancer in the children is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. According to the WHO in 2018, approximately 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually. Also, oral syringes cant be reused in cancer treatment. This is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies are also introducing technologically advanced oral syringes to strengthen their portfolio in the industry. For instance, BD has improved its product line to maintain market share in the industry.

Clear oral syringes held the largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 owing to its better viewing of medication and graduation markings. In addition, the segment is anticipated to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to increasing preference in higher oral dose medication. For instance, clear oral syringes preferred by the physician or nurses for the administration of a dose larger than 10 ml.

The reusable oral syringes segment held the largest market share 50.9% in 2019 owing to no risk of infections and any harmful diseases transfer due to oral route administration. In addition, affordability is an important factor driving the segment in the oral syringes market.

The disposable oral syringes segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to the increase in the prevalence of cancer in the pediatric and geriatric population. Disposable oral syringes are mostly used with chemotherapy.

The hospital segment held largest market share of over 50.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing trend of hospitalization worldwide. In addition, high awareness among the physicians and nursing staff at hospital settings is contributing to the larger market share of the segment.

The home care settings segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoptability of oral syringes in homecare settings. Due to the lower medication errors, most of the patients prefer oral syringes over the cups and droppers in homecare settings. This is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest market share of over 30.0% in 2019 owing to the advanced healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition, the presence of major players in the region contributed to market growth. Prominent players operating the region include BD, Cardinal Health, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing the pediatric and geriatric population is anticipated to increase the demand for oral syringes in the region. In addition, increasing awareness about safe oral dose administration in children is boosting market growth over the forecast period.

Mergers and acquisition and new product development are the key strategies adopted by the market players. Some of the prominent players in the oral syringes market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global oral syringes market report on the basis of product type, usage, end use, and region:

