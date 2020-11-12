Global Peracetic Acid Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global peracetic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Peracetic acid (C2H4O3) is a chemical compound obtained by a reaction between acetic acid and hydrogen peroxide. It is commonly available in the form of a colorless liquid that remains effective in the presence of an organic matter. It is widely employed in the water treatment and food and beverage (F&B) industries as a disinfectant. It is also used in the agriculture industry to prevent bacterial and fungal diseases among animals.

Peracetic Acid Market Trends:

Owing to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a significant rise in the demand for cleaners and disinfectants across the globe. This, in turn, is boosting the sales of peracetic acid, as it is utilized for sterilizing medical equipment and sanitizing food products. Apart from this, governing agencies of several countries are promoting the usage of disinfectants to contain the spread of the pandemic. They are also investing in water purification plants to overcome the scarcity of freshwater, which is further catalyzing the demand for the product. Furthermore, the increasing usage of peracetic acid as a bleaching agent for food starch is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.

Peracetic Acid Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Grade:

Solution Grade

Distilled Grade

Breakup by Application:

Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others

