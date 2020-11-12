Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Guerbet Alcohol Market

Guerbet Alcohols Market: Superior Emulsion Stabilizer and Fattening Agent

Guerbet alcohol is primarily used in the preparation of a number of materials where liquidity and lubrication are essential. It is highly used in the production of metal lubrication, plastic mold release, paper processing, and personal care products.

Guerbet alcohol is low in volatility and reactive for making certain derivatives. It is widely employed in the production of derivative liquids and lubricants. These properties are projected to fuel the demand for Guerbet alcohols in the near future.

Guerbet alcohol is a class of high branched alcohol. It was firstly developed by Marcel Guerbet in the 1890s. The reaction sequence was named after Marcel Guerbet who first synthesized them. The reaction sequence is related to the Adol reaction, which occurs at high temperature under specific catalytic conditions.

Guerbet alcohol is extensively used as a fattening agent and emulsion stabilizer in various end-use industries. Rapid industrialization in countries such as Brazil, China, and India is projected to fuel the demand for Guerbet alcohols in the next few years.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68762

Expansion in Cosmetic Industry to Drive Guerbet Alcohols Market

Increase in demand for cosmetic products and personal care products is projected to boost the Guerbet alcohols market during the forecast period. Guerbet alcohol is widely used in a number of cosmetic and personal care products owing to its excellent oxidative stability. This is projected to fuel the Guerbet alcohols market in the next few years.

According to the Cosmetics Europe – the Personal Care Association (PCA) evaluated the cosmetic industry in Europe in 2018. The cosmetic products market was valued at US$ 88 Bn, while the cosmetics products market in the U.S. stood at US$ 75.5 Bn in 2018.

High demand for Guerbet alcohols owing to their excellent chemical stability has driven the number of end-users across the globe. These alcohols deliver good solvent properties for active ingredients which includes different chemicals. The effective capability to dissolve number of chemicals is considered as an important property for the Guerbet alcohols. These key factors are projected to fuel guerbet alcohols market in the coming years.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-lockdowns-lead-to-surge-in-snacking-and-unlock-new-growth-opportunities-north-america-to-dominate-snack-products-market-opines-tmr-301123816.html

Lucrative Personal Care Segment to Offer Significant Market Value

Guerbet alcohol is used in key formulations in deodorants, antiperspirants, and hair removal formulations. Increase in demand for personal care products in several countries is a key factor estimated to propel the Guerbet alcohols market during the forecast period.

Various types of alcohols are used in cosmetics, metal, and other end-use industries. These include 2-butyloctanol, 2-hexyldecanol, and 2-octyldodecanol. The 2-octyldodecanol segment is projected to hold key share of the global Guerbet alcohols market in the near future.

The cosmetic & personal care end-use segment is projected constitute major share of the Guerbet alcohols market during the forecast period. Cosmetic and personal care companies widely use guerbet alcohol in various cosmetic products owing to its emulsion stabilizing properties.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=68762<ype=S

Key Players in Guerbet Alcohols Market

Large numbers of manufacturing companies operate at the local and international level in the global Guerbet alcohols market. Prominent manufacturers of Guerbet alcohol include:

BASF SE

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd,

Jarchem Industries

Sasol Ltd

Global Guerbet Alcohols Market: Research Scope

Global Guerbet Alcohols Market, by Product Type

2-butyloctanol

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

Global Guerbet Alcohols Market, by End-use

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Metal & Processing

Textile

Detergents & Cleaner

Others

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.