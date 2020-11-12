Global Pharmacy Automation Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025., according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Pharmacy automation is a process that involves the use of mechanized systems for managing and digitalizing various medical and healthcare workflow processes. The use of these systems is associated with streamlining regular tasks and centralizing or decentralizing automated dispensing, packing and labeling. Their employment aids in reducing dispensing errors, minimizing human intervention and monitoring usage patterns of various controlled drugs. Apart from this, they are used for the automation of compound preparation, prescription management, tablet counting, customer database updating and inventory management.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacy-automation-market/requestsample

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Trends:

The global pharmacy automation market is primarily driven by the decentralization of pharmacies across the globe. The healthcare industry is extensively utilizing pharmacy automation, as it is highly flexible and improves overall stock management. The growing requirement for minimizing errors in various medical processes is further facilitating the uptake of these processes on a global level. Moreover, the rising occurrence of multiple chronic diseases, along with an increase in the geriatric population, has also necessitated the need for the installation of mechanized systems for efficient drug dispersal across pharmacies and hospitals. Continual technological advancements, favorable initiatives untaken by governments of various countries to improve the healthcare infrastructure and the advent of healthcare robots are some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1864&flag=C

Pharmacy Automation Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Application

Drug Dispensing and Packaging

Drug Storage

Inventory Management

Market Breakup by End-User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX), Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Kirby Lester LLC, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Technologies, RxSafe LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holding AG, Takazono Corp., TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Yuyama Co. Ltd., etc.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://is.gd/JH8whT

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group