The Huber Needle Market To Witness A Substantial Demand Amidst Covid-19, To Reach US$ 55.0 Million

Huber needles are being used on a large scale in drug delivery, chemotherapy, blood sampling and transfusion. Increasing prevalence of blood-related diseases and the requirement to manage chronic diseases including long-term drug infusion and medication. These are some of the factors influencing the use of Huber needles. Increasing government spending on development of healthcare infrastructure in various countries is also a dynamic factor contributing to the growth of the global Huber needles market.

The rise in cancer and renal diseases are also driving the demand for Huber needles. However, the problem of coring can hamper the growth of the global market for Huber needles. In recent years, a majority of Huber needles were recalled owing to the possibility of coring. Hence, increasing number of manufacturers are using standard test method for coring testing of Huber needles.

Manufacturers are also increasingly investing in the research and development of new products ensuring safety and easy-to-use features. New production and testing methods are also being adapted to meet the increasing demand and testing to avoid any adverse health effects due to Huber needles.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also introduced an anti-coring test for Huber needles. However, Huber needles are costly as compared to traditional needles and the risk of infection through Huber needles are likely to hamper the growth of the global Huber needles market.

The global market for Huber needles is expected to witness significant growth during 2017-2024, according to the report by Persistence Market Research. By the end of 2024, the global Huber needles market is projected to bring in more than US$ 50 Million revenue.

Curved Huber Needles to Witness Robust Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2024

Based on the product type, compared to the straight Huber needles, curved Huber needles are likely to see substantial growth. Curved Huber needles are estimated to exceed US$ 40 Million revenue by 2024 end.

On the basis of application, Huber needles are expected to find large application in IV cancer. Towards 2024 end, Huber needles application for IV cancer is projected to surpass US$ 20 Million revenue. Meanwhile, application of Huber needles in dialysis is also expected to significantly grow in the next few years.

By end user, hospitals followed by oncology centers are likely to be the largest users of Huber needles in the global Huber needles market. Hospitals as a user of Huber needles are projected to bring in more than US$ 20 Million revenue.

North America to Lead the Global Market for Huber Needles Between 2017 and 2024

The U.S. is likely to emerge as the largest country in the Huber needles market in North America. The region is witnessing an increasing adoption of Huber needles for long-term drug infusion. The diagnoses rate in the region has also increased in the region in recent years, this is also creating demand for Huber needles in North America.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Germany, Italy, and France hold maximum share in the Huber needles market. However, increasing awareness about the treatment of cancer in the Asia Pacific is also likely to drive the demand for Huber needles in the region.