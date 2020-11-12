Global Carotenoids Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report, the global carotenoids market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Carotenoids refer to a class of phytonutrients that are a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants. They include several organic pigments that are essential for plant growth and development. Some of the natural sources of carotenoids are papaya, pineapple, pumpkin, apricot, carrot, orange, corn, etc. The major types of carotenoids include beta-carotenoids, astaxanthin, lutein, lycopene, zeaxanthin, canthaxanthin, etc. These are widely used as a colorant in cosmetics, animal feed, food and beverages, etc.
Global Carotenoids Market Trends:
The growing geriatric population who are more prone to several ophthalmic diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, etc., is augmenting the demand for carotenoid-rich food and beverages. Moreover, the increasing adoption of carotenoids in dietary supplements for boosting the immune system and improving eye health is also catalyzing the market growth.
Furthermore, carotenoids are extensively used in animal feed, as they offer enhanced immunity, high metabolism level, and better reproductivity of livestock. Additionally, the growing consumer concerns towards the negative health impact of chemical-based food ingredients have led to the emergence of carotenoids as a food colorant in the food and beverages sector.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Carotenoids Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Beta-Carotene
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Astaxanthin
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lutein
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Lycopene
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Zeaxanthin
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Canthaxanthin
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Synthetic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Natural
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Formulation
8.1 Oil Suspension
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Powder
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Emulsion
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Animal Feed
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Dietary Supplements
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Food and Beverages
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cosmetics
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allied Biotech Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 BASF SE
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS: CHYHY)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 DDW The Color House
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Deinove SAS
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Divi’s Laboratories Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Döhler Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Kemin Industries
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Lycored Limited
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Naturex SA (Givaudan SA)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Vidya Europe SAS
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://is.gd/3aVRcp
