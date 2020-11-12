Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global automotive electric fuel pumps market to register a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2025., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

An automotive electric fuel pump injects gasoline from the tank to the vehicle engine in an automobile. Other types of fuel pumps are also available in the market, such as mechanical and turbopumps.

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Trends:

The automotive electric fuel pump market is primarily driven by the rising demand for passenger vehicles and a significant increase in automobile production across the globe. Besides this, with the emerging trend of engine downsizing, manufacturers are introducing advanced electric fuel pumps that provide better fuel efficiency and enhance the overall performance of the vehicles. Along with this, the leading companies are making considerable investments in the automotive industry to integrate a multi-port fuel injection system in modern automobiles. Other factors, such as the growing expenditure capacities of the consumers, the rapid growth of the automotive industry and increasing demand for high-speed fuel injectors in sports and luxury cars, are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Electric Fuel Pumps Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Motor Type:

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Breakup by Technology:

Turbine Style

Sliding Vane

Roller Vane

Breakup by Pump Type:

Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump

Inline Electric Fuel Pump

Others

Breakup by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include ACDelco, Aisan Industry Co., Ltd. (TYO: 7283), Continental AG (ETR: CON), Daewha Fuel Pump Ind., Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, etc.

