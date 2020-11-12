North America Genomics Market Is Set For A Rapid Growth And Is Expected To Reach Usd Billion By 2027 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins, Qiagen, Danaher, Ge Healthcare

The North America genomics market is expected to reach US$ 13.3 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.9 Bn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018-2025.

Genomics is the field of science which deals in the production of whole genomes of organisms, and includes elements from genetics. Genomics uses a mixture of recombinant DNA, DNA sequencing methods, and bioinformatics to sequence, assemble, and analyze the structure and function of genomes. The technology platform, and other related resources are helping the companies to accelerate the development of the genomes. The large-scale Genome Centers will present the All of Us genomics platform. The genomics platform comprise achieving up to 200,000 genome-wide assays per year, generating high-quality genotyping and genome sequence data, and contributing to the advancement of technologies for population-scale genome analysis. Moreover, in March, 2018, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued funding for the applications of large-scale genome centers for generating genomic data as part of its ‘All of Us’ precision medicine research program. NIH funds the ‘All of Us Genome Centers’ to generate both genotyping and whole genome sequencing data from biospecimens from this participant cohort.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Genomics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Genomics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Genomics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00004301

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Genomics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Genomics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Eurofins

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Danaher

GE Healthcare

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Genomics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Genomics market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Genomics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00004301

The research on the North America Genomics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Genomics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Genomics market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/