Analyse: What will be the future of C-RAN Market

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on C-RAN Market

According to a study of Research Dive, the global C-RAN market forecast shall cross $1,610.9million by 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 10.4%.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for C-RAN market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:Market suppliers of the C-RAN industry are highly developed and they have their own set of infrastructure.Moreover, the switching costs from one supplier to another areexpected to be high. The bargaining power of suppliers is VERY STRONG.





Bargaining Power of Buyer: Due to the oligopolistic nature of the C-RAN market, there are a few number of options available to the buyer.These factors limit the power of the buyer’s choice. The bargaining power of the buyer is LOW.





Threat of New Entrants: Thehigh cost associated with R&D and marketing andlegal complianceprovides lessthreat of entry from new companies. Moreover,high cost of intial investments is also major obstacle for the emerging companies. The threat of new entrants is LOW.





Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitute products or services is a very weak force and does not impact the industry. In addition, players are mainly focusing on strategic collaborations and advanced product developments. The threat of substitutes is LOW.





Competitive Rivalry in the Market: C-RAN markethasextensive numbers ofsmall, medium, and large, market players. Key players primarily investing heavilyto increase profitability by using multiple strategies like technological advancesand excellent customer service. The competitive rivalry in the industry is HIGH.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Technology

Virtualization Technology

Centralization Technology

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Component

Solutions

Services

The enormous growth in the mobile traffic data volume, across the globe, is one of the significant factors for the growth of the global C-RAN market, over the forecast period. Also, extensively rising adoption of high speed and large network coverage is driving the growth of the C-RAN market. C-RAN is cost-effective and provides key benefits such as easier and faster network deployments and increased network flexibility. In addition, the high growth of machine to machine communication in multiple well-established companies along withrising demand for broadband services over mobile network is also expected to accelerate the growth of the global C-RAN market, over the forecast period. On the other hand, stringent government regulations, high initial investments, and the requirements to follow security standards are some of the factors that are obstructing the C-RAN market growth, over the forecast period. However, the crucial role of C-RAN in 5G networks is anticipated to create vast opportunities for C-RAN in the global market. C-RAN is a lower cost option for operators in terms of opex as well as capex. Also, C-RAN can reduce the total cost of ownership and also improve network performance. Moreover, C-RAN is a perfect tool in low-latency network scenarios. Due to these factors, C-RAN is expected to create remarkable revenue, over the forecast period.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Network Type

5G

4G

3G

The centralizationtechnology segment for the global C-RAN market has a significant growth, and it shallgenerate a revenue of $837.7 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 11.5%. This is significantly because ofincreasing product development technologies for optical, wireless and communication systems. Moreover, the enormous adoption of SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV(network functions virtualization) technology by the wireless telecommunication industry is also fueling the global market.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Deployment Venue

Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas

Large Public Venues

High-Density Urban Areas

Suburban and Rural Areas

The services segment for the C-RAN market is anticipated to showrapidgrowth, and it shallsurpass $786.1 million by 2026, rising at a healthy CAGR of 11.8%, during the forecast period. In the services segment, service providers are investing heavily in R&D and focusing highly on product development to strengthen their footprint into the global market. This may lead to fuel the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising speed of technological adoption is also anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

Key Players

Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ: INTC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ( STO: ERIC-B)

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CSCO)

NEC Corporation ( TYO: 6701)

Nokia ( HEL: NOKIA)

FUJITSU

ZTE Corporation.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ASOCS Ltd.

SAMSUNG

The 5G network type has the fastest growth, during the forecast period, and it will cross $161.1 million by 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 19.9%.5G network type has significant techniques and architecture, which helps to reduce the energy cost and provide the best coverage.

The large public venues have significant growth, during the projected period, and it will generate revenue of $483.3 million by 2026, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 11.4%. Large public venues mainly consist of malls, event spaces, and stadiums. Deploying C-RAN for such locations becomes necessary because during the events these locations are massively occupied with high number of users.

Asia-Pacific C-RAN market size will have rapid growth, and it will generate a revenueof $425.3 million by 2026, growing at a healthy rate of 11.2%.This is mainly because Asian countries such as Japan, India, and South-Korea are focusing mainly on innovations obtained from R&D. These regions have the most competitive and quick-changing C-RAN market. The high demand for high-quality mobile services, extensive availability of fiber and rising penetration of the 5G network technology are some of the driving factors in the region. Furthermore, the existence of industry players like Huwai and Fujitsu along with the adoption of technological as well as technical evolutions are one of the key factors for the growth of the Asian C-RAN market.

The North-America C-RAN market will have a dominating share in the global market, and it will register a revenue of $515.5 million by 2026, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6%. This is mainly because the telecom giants in the region have launched services for fixed as well as wireless mobile networks. Moreover, large investments in R&D by leading telecom operators are also anticipated to drive the demand for C-RAN technology, in this region.

