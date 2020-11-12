Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Naipo, Amzdeal, Vanvene, Zyllion

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Shoulder & Neck Massagers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Shoulder & Neck Massagers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Research Report: Naipo, Amzdeal, Vanvene, Zyllion, Nekteck, TheraFlow

Types: Cordless Shoulder & Neck Massagers

Adjustable Shoulder & Neck Massagers



Applications: Health & Personal Care

Home Use



The Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shoulder & Neck Massagers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Shoulder & Neck Massagers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shoulder & Neck Massagers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Shoulder & Neck Massagers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cordless Shoulder & Neck Massagers

1.4.3 Adjustable Shoulder & Neck Massagers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Health & Personal Care

1.5.3 Home Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Shoulder & Neck Massagers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Shoulder & Neck Massagers Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Shoulder & Neck Massagers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Shoulder & Neck Massagers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Shoulder & Neck Massagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shoulder & Neck Massagers Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shoulder & Neck Massagers Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Naipo

12.1.1 Naipo Corporation Information

12.1.2 Naipo Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Naipo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Naipo Shoulder & Neck Massagers Products Offered

12.1.5 Naipo Recent Development

12.2 Amzdeal

12.2.1 Amzdeal Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amzdeal Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Amzdeal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Amzdeal Shoulder & Neck Massagers Products Offered

12.2.5 Amzdeal Recent Development

12.3 Vanvene

12.3.1 Vanvene Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vanvene Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vanvene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Vanvene Shoulder & Neck Massagers Products Offered

12.3.5 Vanvene Recent Development

12.4 Zyllion

12.4.1 Zyllion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zyllion Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zyllion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Zyllion Shoulder & Neck Massagers Products Offered

12.4.5 Zyllion Recent Development

12.5 Nekteck

12.5.1 Nekteck Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nekteck Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nekteck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nekteck Shoulder & Neck Massagers Products Offered

12.5.5 Nekteck Recent Development

12.6 TheraFlow

12.6.1 TheraFlow Corporation Information

12.6.2 TheraFlow Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 TheraFlow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 TheraFlow Shoulder & Neck Massagers Products Offered

12.6.5 TheraFlow Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Shoulder & Neck Massagers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Shoulder & Neck Massagers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

