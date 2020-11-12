Technical Enzymes Market Bigger Than Expected | Global Key Players like BASF, DuPont, Associated British Foods and More.

Latest research report on “Technical Enzymes Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Technical Enzymes Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period, in terms of value. This report spread across 132 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 113 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

#Top Key Players Profiled in the Technical Enzymes Market:

BASF (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Associated British Foods (UK)

Novozymes (Denmark)

DSM (Netherlands)

Dyadic International (US)

Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India)

Maps Enzymes (India)

Epygen Labs (India)

Megazyme (Ireland)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US)

Tex Biosciences (India)

Denykem (UK)

MetGen (Finland)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Sunson Industry Group (China)

Transbiodiesel (Israel)

Enzyme Supplies (UK)

Enzyme Solutions (US)

The biofuel industry has witnessed increased usage of technical enzymes. Consumer inclination toward an alternative to gasoline for the reduction in harmful auto & industrial emissions has augmented the usage of biofuels in many developed countries.

Lipases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of lipids and are one of the important groups of biocatalysts with biotechnological applications. Lipases have been isolated from many species of plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tire 1: 40%, Tire 2: 25%, and Tire 3: 35%

By Designation: Managers:40%, CXOs: 30%, and Executives: 30%

By Region: Europe: 50%, Asia Pacific: 20%, North America: 20%, and RoW: 10%

#Competitive Landscape of Technical Enzymes Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Start-Up Microquadrant

3.1 Progressive Companies

3.2 Starting Blocks

3.3 Responsive Companies

3.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Market Share Analysis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions

5.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

5.3 New Product Launches

5.4 Acquisitions

