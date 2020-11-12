Gamification Market Bigger Than Expected | Global Key Players like Microsoft, SAP, BI WORLDWIDE, Verint, Aon, Hoopla and more.

Latest research report on “Gamification Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Gamification Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Gamification Market:

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

BI WORLDWIDE (US)

Verint (US) Aon (UK)

Hoopla (US)

Centrical (US)

IO (UK)

MPS Interactive Systems (India)

Influitive (Canada)

LevelEleven (US)

Ambition (US)

Axonify Inc. (Canada)

Gamifier (Latin America)

IActionable (US)

Khoros (US)

Scrimmage (US)

Xoxoday (India)

Tango Card (US)

NIIT (US)

Based on vertical, the education segment of the gamification market is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The education sector is becoming one of the fastest technology adopting industries and has shown wide adoption of gamification solutions in learning.

The rising usage of cloud for the deployment of gamification solutions has led to the increasing adoption of these solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The gamification solutions are high in cost and are involved in nature.

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2016–2019

Table 2 Factor Analysis

Table 3 Global Gamification Market Size, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Gamification Market Size, By Component, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Solution: Gamification Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Services: Gamification Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Gamification Market Size, By Deployment, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Cloud: Gamification Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 On-Premises: Gamification Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Gamification Market Size, By Organization Size, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

