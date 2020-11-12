Personalized Nutrition Market Bigger Than Expected | Global Key Players like Amway, BASF, DSM, DNA fit, Wellness Coaches and more.

Latest research report on “Personalized Nutrition Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Personalized Nutrition Market size is projected to grow from US$ 8.2 Billion in 2020 to US$ 16.4 Billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 69 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Personalized Nutrition Market:

Amway (US)

BASF (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

DNA fit (UK)

Wellness Coaches (US)

Care/of (US)

DNAlysis (South Africa)

Zipongo (US)

Nutrigenomix (US) and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK)

The active measurement segment is segmented as app, testing kit, and program. These usually provide personalized recommendations based on individual requirements. The growing demand for tools by consumers to obtain personalized dietary recommendations on the basis of nutrient, metabolic, and genetic profile is projected to drive the demand for testing kits, apps, and personalized programs.

Dietary habits are one of the major factors responsible for lifestyle diseases. The changing lifestyle and irregularity in terms of the actual nutrients being consumed are factors that have led to an increase in lifestyle diseases, driving the demand for personalized nutrition.

The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the changing preferences among consumers pertaining to the nutritional products available in the market.

Competitive Landscape of Personalized Nutrition Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Supplements)

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Technology)

5.1 Dynamic Differentiators

5.2 Innovators

5.3 Visionary Leaders

5.4 Emerging Companies

6 Competitive Benchmarking

6.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

