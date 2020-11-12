Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Universal Robots, Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA and more.

Latest research report on “Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Collaborative Robot Market is expected to grow from USD 981 million in 2020 to USD 7,972 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3070142

Top Key Players Profiled in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market:

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Techman Robot (Taiwan)

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

Doosan Robotics (South Korea)

AUBO Robotics (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

YASKAWA (Japan)

Precise Automation (US)

Rethink Robotics (US)

MABI Robotic (Switzerland)

Franka Emika (Germany)

Comau (Italy)

F&P Robotics (Switzerland)

Stäubli (Switzerland)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Productive Robotics (US)

Kawada Robotics (Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics (Japan)

Siasun (China)

Hanwha Precision Machinery (South Korea)

Han’s Robot (China)

Automata (UK)

ST Robotics (US)

Carbon Robotics (US)

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3070142

The market for cobots with a payload capacity of more than 10 kg is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Advances in robotic hardware is enabling cobot manufacturers to manufacture high payload cobots, with long reach without sacrificing speed, accuracy, or repeatability when compared to low payload cobots.

The hardware component accounts for the majority cost of a collaborative robot. Improvements in hardware components such as robot arms, end effectors, controller, drives, sensors, motors, and power supply will also lead to improved speed, accuracy, and payload capacity of the collaborative robot.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Collaborative Robot Market, 2017–2026

Table 2 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Payload, 2017–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Payload, 2017–2026 (Units)

Table 4 Companies Offering Cobots With Payload Up To 5 Kg

Table 5 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market For Payload Up To 5 Kg, By Application, 2017–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market For Payload Up To 5 Kg, By Application, 2017–2026 (Units)

Table 7 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market For Payload Up To 5 Kg, By Industry, 2017–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Companies Offering Cobots With 5–10 Kg Payload Capacity

Table 9 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market For 5–10 Kg Payload Capacity, By Application, 2017–2026 (Usd Thousand)

Table 10 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market For 5–10 Kg Payload Capacity, By Application, 2017–2026 (Units)

…..and More

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3070142