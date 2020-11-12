The Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market To Reap Rewards By Reaching US$ 1.5 Billion, With Xx Technology At Its Disposal

Market Report Summary

Market – Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market

Market Value – US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019 to 2029

Market CAGR Value – 9 % in 2019 to 2029

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

The critical need for non-antibiotic alternatives for prophylaxis and treatment of Clostridium difficile infections is shaping the market landscape of Clostridium difficile infection treatment. The global Clostridium difficile infection treatment market was valued US$ 840 Mn in 2018 and will exhibit a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Key factors such as easy accessibility of diagnostic tests and accessibility of generic antimicrobial drugs (metronidazole and Vancomycin) continue to fuel the Clostridium difficile infection treatment market growth.

Company Profiles

Merck & Co., Inc

Baxter International Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma

Eli LilIy & Company

AstraZeneca

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Sub. of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Mylan N.V.

Increasing incidence of Clostridium difficile infection demands for strengthening R&D program, thereby propelling growth of the Clostridium difficile infection treatment market. In 2017, Actelion conducted phase III clinical trial for comparing cadazolid with vancomycin for the treatment of Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea.

As per Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) 2015, prevalence of C. difficile infection is increasing and is most common healthcare-associated infection among adults.

Key Takeaways – Clostridium difficile Infection Treatment Market Study

Clostridium difficile infection treatment market is characterized as mature market. Whereas, introduction of new class of therapeutic agents (such as monoclonal antibodies) for treatment is expected to generate market growth opportunities.

Metronidazole, Fidaxomicin, and Vancomycin are most commonly prescribed medication. Although, prescription pattern is diverse across the world attributing to variation in the occurrence of Clostridium difficile infection after treatment with each class of drug.

In the U.S., metronidazole is suggested as a first line drug for Clostridium difficile treatment followed by the combination of vancomycin and fidaxomicin. In Western nations such as the U.S., Canada, and few European nations, utilization of anti-infection agents has flooded for over two decades, thus increasing the incidence of Clostridium difficile infection in these regions.

The sale of fidaxomicin, vancomycin, and metronidazole through retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies is increasingly contributing to the global Clostridium difficile treatment market growth.

Uncontrolled utilization of broad range anti-infection drugs and absence of consistent cleanliness standards at clinics are increasing the rate of prevalence of Clostridium difficile infection.

Launch of monoclonal antibody drugs for treatment of Clostridium difficile infection and counteractive action for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection has shifted the focus from antibiotics to recently approved therapeutic class of drugs. This new class of drugs represents a breakthrough and will create an extreme challenge for conventional antibiotic medicines for Clostridium difficile infection.

Strategic Partnerships – Winning Imperatives for Market Leaders

The key players are focusing on new product launches, collaborations, territorial expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to increase share in the market. Mergers and acquisitions are helping these players to enhance existing product portfolio and topographical reach. For example, to fortify their pharmaceutical business, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion Ltd, enhancing the product portfolio for Clostridium difficile infection treatment.

To increase the market revenue, Astellas Pharma Inc. launched Dafclir Tablets 200 mg for the treatment of infectious enteritis (susceptible strains: fidaxomicin susceptible Clostridium difficile (CD)2) in Japan. To strengthen its product portfolio, USFDA granted acceptance for review of New Drug Application for DIFICID (fidaxomicin) for oral suspension in pediatric patients.

More Valuable Insights on Clostridium difficile Infection Treatment Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on Clostridium difficile Infection treatment in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029.

The global Clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on Clostridium difficile infection treatment market on basis of drug type (Metronidazole, Vancomycin, Fidaxomicin), route of administration (oral, injectable) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies) across five major regions.