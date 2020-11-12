Water-based Putty Powder Market – Emerging Demands, Growth Rate, Recent Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts to 2030

Water-based Putty Powder: Introduction

Water-based putty powder is a white cement or gypsum-based water-resistant base coat with extra HP polymers. It provides protection to the wall paint. Water-based putty powder provides a stronger and ideal base for concrete/cement plastered walls (interior and exterior) and ceilings. Water-based putty powder is applied before painting the wall or other surfaces to fill all the pin holes and pores on the walls and ceilings. Thus, it provides a smooth finish for painting.

is a white cement or gypsum-based water-resistant base coat with extra HP polymers. It provides protection to the wall paint. Water-based putty powder provides a stronger and ideal base for concrete/cement plastered walls (interior and exterior) and ceilings. Water-based putty powder is applied before painting the wall or other surfaces to fill all the pin holes and pores on the walls and ceilings. Thus, it provides a smooth finish for painting. Water repelling properties of water-based putty powder help prevent flaking of paints. When added with special polymers, it can provide more adhesive strength and longer life to the painted surface. Furthermore, some of the water-based putty powder does not require any curing.

Water-based putty powder is specially designed for leveling surface imperfections on cement plasters, it also gives good smooth finish. White cement water-based putty powder binds strongly with the base plaster, even if the surface is damp, and forms a protective base. It becomes a part of the wall plaster when applied on the wall. Its water-resistant property ensures that the paint does not flake off even if the walls are damp, thus ensuring a long life for paints.

Water-based putty powder offers excellent benefits such as flexibility, durability, smooth finish, and eco-friendliness. Furthermore, it does not contain any lead, oil, or toxic material. Water-based putty powder prevents the growth of fungus on walls, and provides ease of application.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78094

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Water-based Putty Powder Market

Water-based putty powder is used extensively in various applications in the building & construction sector. These include wall putty (interior & exterior), ceilings, and slabs. Furthermore, rise in new infrastructure development, significant investment in new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in developed and developing economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries, are expected to drive the global water-based putty powder market during the forecast period.

Water-based putty powder offers certain advantages. For instance, it is a low-cost material that is eco-friendly. It is also easy to apply and has low water absorption. Furthermore, it accepts any kind of paint or distemper applied over it. Thus, demand for water-based putty powder is high in building & construction and infrastructure sectors.

Water-based Putty Powder: Type Segment

Base on type, the global water-based putty powder market can be segmented into cement-based, gypsum-based, and others

The cement-based segment is estimated to hold significant share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by cement-based putty powder such as better durability and smooth finish to applied surface

Explore Transparency Market Research’S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companies-in-sodium-cyanide-market-reap-lucrative-gains-from-precious-metal-mining-activities-volumes-to-touch-1-700-kilotons-by-2027-tmr-301104706.html

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Water-based Putty Powder Market

In terms of region, the global water-based putty powder market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be key regions of the global water-based putty powder materials during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has been witnessing high rate of urbanization, growth in infrastructure, and increase in population. Demand for water-based putty powder materials has been high in developing countries of Asia Pacific, including India and China, due to the rise in the number of construction and infrastructure development projects undertaken by governments, increase in urbanization, and improvement in the standard of living of the people in the region.

The U.S. dominates the market in North America owing to rapid growth rate of residential construction in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, residential construction increased by about 2.5% in 2018 than that in the previous year. This is anticipated to boost the water-based putty powder market in the country in the near future.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78094

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Water-based Putty Powder Market

The global water-based putty powder market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have prominent presence in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating in the global water-based putty powder market include: