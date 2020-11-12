Cocamide Monoethanolamine Market – Gross Margin, Future Demand, Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by Top Leading Players 2020 – 2030

Cocamide Monoethanolamine Market: Introduction

Cocamide monoethanolamine , also known as cocamide MEA, is pale yellow viscous clear to amber liquid or solid flakes. These solid flakes melt to yield a pale yellow viscous clear liquid. Cocamide monoethanolamine is made from fatty acids found in coconut oil, reacted with monoethanolamine. Cocamide monoethanolamine is a mixture of ethanolamines of fatty acids derived from coconut oil. It may also contain small amounts of cocamide diethanolamine.

, also known as cocamide MEA, is pale yellow viscous clear to amber liquid or solid flakes. These solid flakes melt to yield a pale yellow viscous clear liquid. Cocamide monoethanolamine is made from fatty acids found in coconut oil, reacted with monoethanolamine. Cocamide monoethanolamine is a mixture of ethanolamines of fatty acids derived from coconut oil. It may also contain small amounts of cocamide diethanolamine. Cocamide monoethanolamine increases foaming capacity and/or stabilizes foam. Cocamide monoethanolamine is extensively used to thicken the aqueous portion of cosmetic and personal care products. Cocamide ethanolamines are employed as foaming agents and cationic surfactants in shampoos and bath products, and as emulsifying agents in cosmetics. Cocamide monoethanolamine is also used in liquid dish detergents and laundry detergents.

Cocamide monoethanolamine is applied in detergent formulations in small dosages for thickening all formulations where presence of inorganic salts is undesirable. The compound is stable in all acidic, neutral, and moderately alkaline environments. It is compatible with hard waters as well as any other types of surfactants. Furthermore, cocamide monoethanolamine is biodegradable and less irritating to eyes and skin.

Cocamide monoethanolamine provides excellent viscosity building properties with anionics. It is an ideal choice for the formulation of bath and shower products such as shower gels, shampoos, hand soaps, skin cleansers, and other cleansing products where stable foam, good wetting, and gentle cleansing are desired.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78083

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Cocamide Monoethanolamine Market

Rapid rise in demand for premium quality cosmetic & personal care products such as anti-aging and anti-wrinkle creams, face washes, and shampoos is expected to boost the demand for cocamide monoethanolamine across the globe. Growth in the global tourism sector has encouraged manufacturers to develop new and unique beauty & personal care market products. This is expected to positively impact the demand for cocamide monoethanolamine. Innovation of products by leading global cosmetic companies through addition of antipollution ingredients with antioxidant complexes in order to improve quality is further anticipated to drive the global cocamide monoethanolamine market.

Online distribution network for cosmetics & personal care products is expanding at a significant pace. This coupled with an increase in consumer awareness about product ingredients is generating growth opportunities for the cocamide monoethanolamine market. According to L’Oreal, the global sales of personal care and cosmetic products increased by 25% in 2018, reaching more than 12% share in the same year.

Changing lifestyle of the people and increase in per capita expenditure on personal appearance are some of the major factors expected to propel the global demand for cocamide monoethanolamine in the near future

Explore Transparency Market Research’S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballooning-demand-from-diverse-applications-to-drive-growth-of-benzaldehyde-market-asia-pacific-to-emerge-as-largest-market-shareholder-tmr-301093759.html

Cocamide Monoethanolamine Market: Application Segment

Based on application, the global cocamide monoethanolamine market can be segmented into cosmetic & personal care products, daily washing & detergent products, industrial, and others

The cosmetic & personal care products segment is estimated to expand at a significant pace. Cocamide monoethanolamine is used in skin and hair care products such as cleansers, moisturizing cream, lotions, sunscreen, shampoos, and bath products. Consequently, the segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This is estimated to positively impact the global cocamide monoethanolamine market.

Asia Pacific to be Key region of Global Cocamide Monoethanolamine Market

In terms of region, the global cocamide monoethanolamine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific and Europe are highly active regions of the market in terms of strategic initiatives, owing to their emerging and mature market demand. Rise in application of cocamide monoethanolamine and increase in number of domestic players in vertical market segments, such as cosmetic and personal care product applications, are key factors boosting the market in these regions.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific accounts for notable share of the global market. It is followed by North America and Europe. Expansion of the consumer goods industry in North America and Europe, is projected to fuel the cocamide monoethanolamine market in these regions.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78083

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Cocamide Monoethanolamine Market

The global cocamide monoethanolamine market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have prominent presence in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating in the global cocamide monoethanolamine market include: