Digital Map Market 2020: Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Map Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital map market share to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A digital map is a web-based software solution representing a specific road, area, or geographical location. It is created virtually by collecting and formatting data into an image using digital formatting and are presented on a digital interface. Several graphical elements are incorporated to obtain information on water bodies, roads, and significant landmarks in a particular area. Digital map calculates distances between different places and offers various benefits, such as scalability, accuracy, real-time information, interaction, and compact operation systems. As a result, these maps have numerous applications in smart parking, location tracking, traffic and congestion intelligence, navigation, and logistics management.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, along with the rising penetration of mobile computing devices for navigation, including 3D platforms, is augmenting the market growth. The increasing penetration of advanced technologies that utilize visualization, simulations, and dynamic location-based inputs is also propelling the demand for digital maps. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital maps in the civil engineering sector to visualize territorial data for infrastructural planning and implementing adequate safety measures in buildings is also aggravating the market growth. Additionally, numerous technological developments have led to the integration of cloud technology and big data in digital mapping solutions. Moreover, the advent of real-time digital maps in passenger and commercial vehicles, along with the rapid development of user-friendly platforms, is further anticipated to drive the digital map market.

Digital Map 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

Apple Inc. Collins Bartholomew Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox) Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. Getmapping Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) HERE Technologies MAPQUEST INC. (America Online) Maxar Technologies Nearmap ThinkGeo LLC TomTom International B.V.

Breakup by Type:

GIS LiDAR Digital Orthophotography Aerial Photography Others

Breakup by Usage:

Indoor Outdoor

Breakup by Solution:

Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based On-premise

Breakup by Application:

Real-Time Location Data Management Geocoding and Geopositioning Routing and Navigation Asset Tracking Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive Engineering and Construction Logistics and Transportation Energy and Utilities Military, Aerospace and Defense Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

