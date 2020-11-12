Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market was valued at US$ 1.47 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027. Multiple applications and rise in number of patients with chronic diseases are the major factors anticipated to drive the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market from 2019 to 2027.

Multiple Applications and Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Global Market

H.P. Acthar Gel was the primary corticotropin product from Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Mallinckrodt in August 2014. The U.S. FDA approved Acthar for the treatment of 19 indications. The rate of infantile spasm is estimated to be 2.5 to 6.0 cases per 10,000 live births. Its prevalence rate is 1.5 to 2.0 cases per 10,000 children aged 10 years or younger, based on data published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 23% adults in the U.S., which is more than 54 million people, have arthritis. The disease is expected to affect 78 million adults in the country by 2040.

According to data published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2019, the estimated prevalence of polymyositis and dermatomyositis (PM/DM) is 5 to 22 per 100,000 people, and approximately 1.2 million to 1.9 million persons are at risk per year. Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) as a treatment for proteinuria due to nephrotic syndrome (NS) has re-emerged in the last decade. Nephrotic syndrome is one of the most common chronic renal diseases in children. It has an incidence of 2 to 7 per 100,000 population and a prevalence of 16 per 100,000, well above the 1 per 1 million incidence of chronic renal failure in children. Hence, rise in cases of target diseases and applications of corticotropin in various indications boost the growth of the global market.

Rheumatology to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market based on source, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of source, the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market has been bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Based on indication, the global market has been classified into rheumatology, neurology, nephrotic syndrome, ophthalmology, and others. Arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes flare up, stiffness, and swelling in the joints, especially in the lower extremities. Common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and gout. Arthritis is a wide term covering around 100 types of joint diseases. Several patients with psoriasis develop arthritis. All these factors are expected to drive the rheumatology segment. In terms of distribution channel, the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Rise in adoption of e-Commerce is anticipated to propel the online pharmacies segment in the near future.

North America to Lead Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market

North America dominated the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. North America’s dominance of the global market is attributed to high rate of adoption of Acthar Gel in a number of indications as well as high cost of the drug in the country. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in awareness about various diseases, favorable medical reimbursement policies, availability of synthetic ACTH (tetracosactide), and well-established healthcare facilities are the major factors anticipated to drive the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market. These include Mallinckrodt plc, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-based manufacturer of specialty pharmaceuticals, generic drugs, and imaging agents. The company manufactures and distributes products, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, contrast products, and radiopharmaceuticals, used for diagnostic tests and treatment for pain-related conditions. In August 2014, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (manufacturer of Acthar Gel) was acquired by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

