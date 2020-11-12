CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size Will Reach 258.1 Million US$ by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

The global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) market size is projected to reach US$ 258.1 million by 2026, from US$ 179.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

The global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65

Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50

Segment by Application

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

The major vendors covered:

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Kangheng Chemical

Feixiang Group

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Overview

1.1 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Product Overview

1.2 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65

1.2.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50

1.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Application

4.1 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Polyester Materials

4.1.2 Coating Materials

4.2 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Application

4.5.2 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) by Application

5 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Business

10.1 Eastman

10.1.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Eastman CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Eastman CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Products Offered

10.1.5 Eastman Recent Developments

10.2 SK Chemicals

10.2.1 SK Chemicals Corporation Information

10.2.2 SK Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SK Chemicals CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Eastman CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Products Offered

10.2.5 SK Chemicals Recent Developments

10.3 Kangheng Chemical

10.3.1 Kangheng Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kangheng Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Kangheng Chemical CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kangheng Chemical CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Products Offered

10.3.5 Kangheng Chemical Recent Developments

10.4 Feixiang Group

10.4.1 Feixiang Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Feixiang Group Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Feixiang Group CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Feixiang Group CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Products Offered

10.4.5 Feixiang Group Recent Developments

11 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Industry Trends

11.4.2 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Drivers

11.4.3 CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…

