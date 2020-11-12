Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects 2016-2023

Veterinary imaging is used to obtain medical images of animal bodies to diagnose chronic diseases. It a non-invasive method which evolved with the help of diagnostic imaging instruments from human medicine. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the emerging health awareness for pet animals.

The veterinary imaging market is being driven due to the increasing demand for diagnostic instruments for the proper care of small pets such as cats and dogs. These imaging instruments help in the detection of nasal/sinus diseases by differentiating the neoplasia from rhinitis and hence guiding the biopsy test results. Furthermore, the instruments also have increased sensitivity for detecting skull fractures and brain hemorrhage. In addition, the medical imaging instruments allow the visualization for most types of brain tumors. The use of veterinary imaging instruments also eliminates the use of film, darkroom, film jackets and photo processing supplies which reduces the cost of diagnosis. Moreover, the growing concept of pet animal insurance services in the developed regions such as Europe and North America is driving the market for veterinary imaging instruments.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9344

However, the imaging instruments not as sensitive compared to MRI in the case of detecting tumors, inflammation and vascular condition. Furthermore, the uses of veterinary imaging instruments involve high initial cost which is restraining the market from growth. In addition, these instruments can only be operated by skilled computer users and also require a computer support personnel for software and hardware related problems.

The ongoing technological innovation in the veterinary imaging is expected to spur growth in the market in future. The MRI technology is expected to be applied with veterinary imaging in order to provide more accurate diagnosis for the small pets. Furthermore, technologies such as laparoscopy and micro-fracture detection techniques are being tested in order to be applied to veterinary imaging market in future.

The market has been segmented by products types and application. By products, the veterinary imaging market has been categorized in to digital radiography systems, ultrasound imaging systems, nuclear imaging scanners, CT scans, video endoscopy systems and MRI systems among others. The veterinary imaging can be applied in several application areas. By application, the market can be segregated into neurology, oncology, cardiology and orthopedics among others.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Veterinary Imaging Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9344

By geography, the veterinary imaging market can be divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America and Europe are developed regions and expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising disposable income in these regions which is creating awareness for better pet care. Furthermore, the rising concerns for cancer and tumors in small pets is also aiding to growth of the veterinary imaging market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is untapped market and is expected to become a major market during the future due to the presence of developing countries such as India and China where the concept of having small pets are becoming increasingly popular.

Some of the major players in this market are Mindray Medical International Ltd., GE Healthcare, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Esaote Spa, AGFA- Gavaert N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., VCA Antech, Inc. and Minxray Inc among others.

Pre Book Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9344<ype=S

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/