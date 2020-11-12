Measles Testing Market Report Analysis With Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Global Measles Testing Market: Snapshot

The global measles testing market is anticipated to showcase a record growth during the forecast period 2016–2024. This could be on account of the recent developments in the field of automation and most importantly, immunodiagnostic technology. There is an elevating awareness about measles across the globe and its outbreak especially in the developing countries of the world. New companies entering the market with novel ways of testing measles could be another factor increasing the demand in the market.

Measles is predominantly a children’s disease which has been controlled to a large extent today compared to its flourish in the past decades. However, the disease still remains a matter of healthcare worry in most parts of the world. In developed nations, children are commonly provided with vaccination by the age of 18 months to immunize them against the disease. Generally, a measles vaccination is not recommended to be administered to a child before the completion of 18 months as an adequate quantity of immunoglobulins is already received via the placenta.

Usually administered as part of the mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, a measles vaccine is administered again for the second time after the child reaches the ages of four and five. This is done to boost the rate of immunity in the child. However, the pattern of administration is slightly different in developing nations, where both the dosages are provided at the ages of two and six months. Measles testing in children through serological diagnosis is given equal importance besides vaccination.

Global Measles Testing Market: Overview

Being one of the most common causes of death among kids, measles has become a global problem despite the fact that there are cost-effective and safe vaccines available for its prevention. This highly contagious disease killed an estimated 134,200 people in 2015, according to findings of the World Health Organization (WHO), which amounts to nearly 15 deaths on an hourly basis.

However, growing awareness among the general population regarding vaccination and timely detection and diagnosis has resulted in a significant drop in mortality. Measles vaccination brought about a massive 79.0% reduction in deaths resulting from measles between 2000 and 2015 and this has resulted in measles vaccine emerging as one of the most effective buys in public health.

The report on the global measles testing market is a comprehensive and strategic source of data and provides readers with in-depth insights and forecasts pertaining to various segments of the overall market. The impact of ongoing, past, and future trends on the performance of the measles testing market has been gauged and profitable recommendations have been offered based on that.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

