Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Analysis and Outlook Report

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF), a spinal disorder is caused due to the compression of vertebrae because of trauma, osteoporosis, primary tumors or infections; resulting in spinal deformity, disability, and acute or chronic pain. Such fractures may be mild or severe in nature and most often occur in the thoracic and lumbar parts of the spinal cord. The non-surgical procedures for treating pain caused in VCF include bed rest, pain medication, back bracing, and physiotherapy. Modern VCF treatment options such as minimally invasive surgical procedures which involve injecting of cementing material in the fractured vertebra provide immediate relief from pain and stability to the patient. Post surgery complications may include failure of the bones to fuse, humpback and compression of spinal cord or nerve root.

Currently, North America dominates the global vertebral compression fracture devices market and is followed by Europe due to existence of well-evolved reimbursement policies and rise in aging population. Emerging economies of Asia, Middle and Latin America are also expected to undergo rapid market growth due to rapid technological advances, growth in awareness about health and wellness and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the major factors driving this market include increased physician training and awareness as well as rising incidences of osteoporosis and arthritis associated with aging. However, risk of complications post surgery and less scope of full reimbursement in poorly developed countries may pose a challenge to the growth of vertebral compression fracture devices market.

Some of the key players contributing to the global VCF devices market include Alphatec Spine, Inc., Amedica Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Depuy Spine, Inc., Exactech, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix Interventional N.V., K2M, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthovita, Inc., Pioneer Surgical Technology, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Holding, Inc.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

