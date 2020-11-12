India Detergents Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2027

Market Introduction

Detergent is a water-soluble chemical substance composed of salts of fatty acids, and it is available in different forms such as powder, liquid, and bar. Detergents are used in a wide variety of home care products, including laundry detergents, shampoos, body wash, hand wash, dish wash, floor or surface cleaners, and disinfectants.

Report Overview @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/india-detergents-market

The demand for these homecare products in India has grown due to the increased awareness about health and hygiene, changing lifestyles of people, and considerable increase in per capita disposable income. Nowadays, people are more concerned about sanitization, in general, than ever before. Concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 have led to the increase in awareness among the consumers to keep their homes and surroundings clean and sanitized. The significant growth of the homecare products market is also attributed to growing awareness among consumers about personal health and hygiene. The prominent use of detergents in almost all homecare products provides continuous thrust to the demand for detergents. Thus, in addition to the mounting awareness among people about health and hygiene, considerable increase in per capita disposable income has boosted the sales of homecare products in India. Also, the advent of e-commerce websites, extensive marketing campaigns by national players, and growing penetration of multinational players are further expected to support the growth of the market in India in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00011592

Market Overview and Dynamics

The India detergents market was valued at INR 42,827.4 crore in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 73,660.4 crore by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing consumer awareness about enhancing health and quality of living; and rising disposable income and consumer expenditure on personal hygiene products, resulting into high consumption of products such as fabric softeners, hair and body care products, sanitizers, and disinfectants have been the factors driving the market growth in India.

Key Market Segments

By type, the anionic detergents segment led the India detergents market in 2019, whereas the cationic detergents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on form, the powder segment held the largest market share of the market in 2019. By application, the laundry cleaning segment held the most significant market share of the market in India in 2019.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00011592

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few of the major primary and secondary sources for India detergents market included in the report are Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and CHEMEXCIL. A few of the key players in the market in this country are Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble Co, Nirma Limited, and Rohit Surfactants Private Limited.

Reasons to Buy Report

To understand the India detergents market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

To stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for India detergents market.

To efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in India detergents market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

To help to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form India detergents market

To obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2018 to 2027 in India.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]