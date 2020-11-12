North America Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market: Competitive Analysis 2019 to 2027

Market Introduction

The demand for wipes is expected to increase in the North American countries such as the US and Canada due to rising awareness about specialty wipes and high focus on cleanliness and sanitation. Moreover, other factors such as rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for personal care products including body, hand and facial wipes. Additionally, the rapid growth of online retailing and increasing product innovation is contributing to the growth of wipes market in North America. Further, focus toward research and development activities has driven the demand for constant product innovation and use of environment friendly wipes.

High disposable income and rising purchasing power among the population are the factors enabling consumers to spend more on personal care products. Also, the growth of personal industries in developed and developing regions propels the demand for personal care products such as sanitizing and wound cleaning wipes. Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as sanitizing, skincare, and wound cleaning.

Antibacterial personal wipes are mainly used to maintain skin health and personal hygiene. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. This has propelled the demand for wipes among health-conscious consumers. To capitalize on the surging demand, key wipe manufacturers are introducing antibacterial personal wipes for both male and female skin types. These factors boost the demand for wipes in North America. The rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to innovate their product offerings and packaging. This has further led to the introduction of innovative and upgraded products in the market and has helped the manufacturers to build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s under the brand name Clean and Clear, offers multipurpose wet facial wipes for purposes such as makeup removal, cleansing, miniaturization, and maintaining skin softness. This has led to an increase in the demand for multi-functional wet wipes, which would in turn drive the growth of the antibacterial personal wipes market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The antibacterial personal wipes market in North Americawas valued at US$ 1,628.77 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,159.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.Rising demand for biodegradable antibacterial personal wipes is mainly attributed to the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and growing focus of governments on green procurement policies in North America.

Key Market Segments

By product type, the sanitizingsegment accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2018. In terms of distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the North Americaantibacterial personal wipes marketby 2027.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for North Americaantibacterial personal wipes marketincluded in the report areConvaTec Group PLC, Diamond Wipes International Inc, Edgewell Personal Care, and Nice-Pak Products Inc.

