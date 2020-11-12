North America Adult Diapers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027

The US is among the major market for healthcare and hygiene products in North America. Adult diapers are being increasingly used due to the growing awareness regarding personal hygiene among the people. The escalating population and rising spending capacities have been other factors that contribute to the rise and expansion of the adult diapers market in this region. Shelter homes for elderly population, which are operating in an increasingly large number, are among the major adult diaper demand generators. The US has also reported the rising cases of Adult Baby-Diaper Lovers (ABDL) phenomena.

Report Overview @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-adult-diapers-market

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of May 2020, the US and Canada are among the most-affected countries in North America in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~5,939,234 confirmed cases globally, including 367,255 deaths. Covid-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global consumer goods industry is one of the major segments suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks and manufacturing disruptions due to lockdown and office shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales. These factors have also affected the adult diapers market in North America.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00011390

Market Insights

Increasing Acceptance toward Adult Diapers

People, nowadays, are less hesitant about discussing health issues such as hyper tonicity of bladder and incontinence. The gradual decrease in stigma and taboo associated with discussing these issues, as well as using products that help manage the same, has led to wider acceptance of adult diaper products. To increase the acceptance of adult diapers, various manufacturers are engaging customers through consumer education programs and promotional campaigns in a bid to dignify the use of adult diapers. Manufacturers have particularly been interested in developing products for managing incontinence in women who are at a risk of suffering from bladder weakness post childbirth. The rising acceptance of adult diapers among the female population is attributed to the marketing of adult diapers as feminine and discreet. To captivate the attention of buyers, many shopping malls are placing adult diapers in personal care aisle with products such as menstrual pads, perfumes, and deodorants. With the currently increasing acceptance for adult diapers among individuals suffering from disabilities, incontinence, and prostate disorders, the adult diaper manufacturers are likely to find lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period. Moreover, the high acceptance of these products among the burgeoning educated class, who are aware of personal care hygiene products, has led to significant growth of the market.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the North America adult diapers market is segmented into pant type, pad type, tape type, and others. The pant type segment held the largest share of the North America adult diapers market in 2018. Pant-style adult diapers are the most popular ones as they confer flexibility and feature breathable waistband, which makes them easy to use and enables air to pass through, preventing the development of rashes. It also enables the leg to pass down effortlessly, preventing side leakage, and its thin absorption sheet offers a good fit. The pant type adult diapers are known for their capability to absorb huge volumes of fluids and moisture; they are made from spongy material that feels comfortable and soft against the skin, and soaks up urinary discharge. These pant type diapers are convenient for both men and women with incontinence issues or impaired mobility.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00011390

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the North America adult diapers market is segmented into pharmacies, convenience stores, online channels, and others. Pharmacies held a larger share of the market in 2018. In numerous developing countries, pharmacy retailing is the most preferred channel for consumers to purchase adult diapers. The increasing network of pharmacy chains is pushing the market players to involve pharmacy stores as sales points. Consumers suffering from severe incontinence, diarrhea, and other conditions are rapidly adopting adult diaper products.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the North America adult diapers market is segmented into household, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment led the adult diapers market with the largest market share and is expected to continue to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period. The adult diapers are extensively used in hospitals, as a facilitator for the nursing care of elderly patients having issues associated with the urinary and intestinal elimination. With the growing hospitalizations among severely ill adults, it is necessary to know the profile of patients who use the adult diaper to establish strategies for care-giving. The adoption of adult diapers is growing rapidly, owing to increasing urinary incontinence incidence and growing number of hospitals in the region. Market players are involving various distribution channels to offer their adult diaper products to several hospitals across the region.

Strategic Insights

Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity, Ontex, Principle Business Enterprises, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Abena, and Health Care Products, Inc., are among the key market players present in the North America adult diapers market. These companies are implementing new product developments, and mergers and acquisitions strategies to enlarge their existing customer base and gain significant market share in the global market, which, in turn, permits them to maintain their brand name worldwide.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]