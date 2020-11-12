US Hand Sanitizer Market Insights by Leading Companies and Emerging Growth Till 2027

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to disinfect hands and palm, and it kills 99.9% of most common germs. Different forms of hand sanitizers available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and nonalcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers mixed with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E and shea extracts, which kills most of the common germs, retaining the softness of skin. The gel-based hand sanitizers with alcohol content kill most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99% of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.

Based on type, the market US hand sanitizers market is segmented into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. In 2018, alcoholic hand sanitizers held the largest share of 65.9% of the global hand sanitizer market. Formulations of the alcohol-based hand sanitizers are comparable to washing hands with soap and water in most cases in the healthcare setting. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers typically contain certain combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain from 60% to 95% alcohol are most effective. The alcohol-based hand sanitizers are on the list of the essential medicines list of the World Health Organization.

Market Insights

Growing awareness about maintaining health and hygiene

There is growing concern regarding the maintenance of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle among the consumers in the US. According to research studies, the main route of germs entering human body is via palms and hands through mouth while ingesting food. Moreover, the germs can get into the body through the nose, broken skin, and eyes. These germs cause various diseases, including skin infection, eye infection, cold, stomach aching, etc. Disinfecting hands using sanitizers can help prevent various diseases. Hand sanitizers are available in liquid, spray, and wipes form, which are used to decrease the load of infectious agents on hands. The US consumers preferably buy alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Moreover, this type of sanitizers is on the list of essential medicines of the World Health Organization, being safest and most effective medicines needed in health systems. The US government organizations are also taking initiatives to educate people about adopting hygienic lifestyle. The Clean Hands campaign by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructs the public on washing hands and using different products for skin sanitization. Various nongovernment organizations are also actively working to educate people living in remote areas to maintain health and hygiene. These factors are driving the hand sanitizers market growth in the US.

Type Market Insights

The US hand sanitizer market is segmented into three main types, mainly on the basis chemicals used to prepare the same. The three main types of hand sanitizers available in the market are alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic segment accounted for the largest share of the market the US in 2018; the market for the quaternary ammonia segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hand sanitizers with alcohol concentrations as low as 40% are available in the American stores, according to researchers at East Tennessee State University. In the US, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) controls antimicrobial hand soaps and sanitizers as the over-the-counter drugs (OTC) because they are intended for topical antimicrobial usage to prevent disease in humans

Product Form Market Insights

On the basis of product form, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. The different types of unique product form are attracting the consumer towards hand sanitizer market. In 2018, the gel sanitizer segment led the US market whereas the foam sanitizer segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The gel-based hand sanitizers with alcohol content kill most common germs that may cause illness. Unlike foam sanitizers, there is no need for water rinse after the use of gel sanitizer as the alcohol evaporates on its own. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others.

Application Insights

On the basis of application, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, and others. In 2018, the hospitals segment led the US hand sanitizer market whereas the household segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2019–2027.Hand sanitizers are used widely in all hospitals and clinics across the US, which is driving this market. At hospitals across the US, staff use hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of infections. The hand sanitizer dosing systems available in hospitals are designed to deliver a measured amount of the gel or liquid sanitizer during each press. There are dosing pumps screwed onto a sanitizer bottle, or specially designed dispensers are attached with refill bottles. Dispensers used for surgical hand disinfection are usually equipped with elbow-controlled mechanism or infrared sensors to avoid any contact with the pump. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are recommended and widely used in hospitals. For healthcare settings, including hospitals and clinics, optimum alcohol concentration to kill bacteria is 70–95%.

Distribution Channel-Based Market Insights

The US hand sanitizer market is further segmented on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. In 2018, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the US hand sanitizer market, whereas the others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The sales of hand sanitizers in hypermarkets ad supermarkets are increasing continuously due to the increasing footfall at these places, especially health-conscious buyers. The wide availability of hand sanitizer of various brands at attractive prices has encouraged customers to buy these products from hypermarkets and supermarkets.

