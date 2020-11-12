According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Licensed sports merchandise refers to a wide range of products endorsed by a sportsperson or a sports club. The merchandise majorly includes sports gears, apparel, footwear, accessories, etc. The licensing organizations pay a royalty amount to sports entities for the merchandise sold with the copyrighted logos, designs, and other brandings. Licensed sports merchandise helps in curtailing the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports-related brands and breaches of the respective trademarks.

Market Trends

The growing population of sports enthusiasts, coupled with the rising number of regional and international sports leagues, have fueled the demand for licensed sports merchandise. Additionally, the market is also catalyzed by rapid urbanization, along with the growing popularity of the online retail sector. The emergence of e-commerce has boosted the sales of a wide variety of legitimate premium-quality merchandise along with providing a seamless shopping experience to consumers at competitive prices. Moreover, the increasing penetration of breathable, lightweight, and waterproof sports apparel and accessories has led to their rising adoption as casual and gym wear. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have further propelled the demand for premium sports products. Besides this, the rising investments in sports licensing across the globe are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market includes the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

adidas AG Columbia Sportswear Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. Fanatics Inc. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Hanesbrands Inc. Nike Inc. Prada, Puma SE Sports Direct International Plc Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Apparel and Footwear Accessories and Gifts Toys and Games Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Store Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium Economic

Breakup by End-User:

Men Women Children

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

