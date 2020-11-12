Fancy Candles Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2027

Ameco Research has announced the addition of the “Fancy Candles” report to their offering.

The global Fancy Candles report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Fancy Candles report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Fancy Candles market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

Bolsius

MVP Group International, Inc

Gies

Talent

Universal Candle

Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

Vollmar

Empire Candle Co., LLC

Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

Diptqyue

Zhongnam

Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

Allite

Armadilla Wax Works

Fancy Candles Breakdown Data by Materials

Animal

Vegetable

Petroleum & Mineral

Synthetic

Fancy Candles Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Fancy Candles Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fancy Candles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fancy Candles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Materials

1.4.1 Global Fancy Candles Market Size Growth Rate by Materials

1.4.2 Animal

1.4.3 Vegetable

1.4.4 Petroleum & Mineral

1.4.5 Synthetic

1.5 Market by Sales Channel

1.5.1 Global Fancy Candles Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Offline

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fancy Candles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fancy Candles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fancy Candles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fancy Candles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Fancy Candles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fancy Candles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Fancy Candles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Fancy Candles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fancy Candles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Fancy Candles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Fancy Candles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fancy Candles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fancy Candles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fancy Candles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fancy Candles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fancy Candles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fancy Candles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fancy Candles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fancy Candles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fancy Candles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fancy Candles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Materials (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fancy Candles Market Size by Materials (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fancy Candles Sales by Materials (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fancy Candles Revenue by Materials (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fancy Candles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Materials (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fancy Candles Market Size Forecast by Materials (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fancy Candles Sales Forecast by Materials (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fancy Candles Revenue Forecast by Materials (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fancy Candles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Materials (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fancy Candles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fancy Candles Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fancy Candles Sales by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fancy Candles Revenue by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fancy Candles Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Fancy Candles Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fancy Candles Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fancy Candles Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fancy Candles Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fancy Candles by Country

6.1.1 North America Fancy Candles Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fancy Candles Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Materials

6.3 North America Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Sales Channel

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fancy Candles by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fancy Candles Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fancy Candles Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Materials

7.3 Europe Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Sales Channel

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fancy Candles by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fancy Candles Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fancy Candles Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Materials

8.3 Asia Pacific Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Sales Channel

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fancy Candles by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fancy Candles Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fancy Candles Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Materials

9.3 Central & South America Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Sales Channel

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fancy Candles by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fancy Candles Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fancy Candles Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Materials

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fancy Candles Market Facts & Figures by Sales Channel

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

11.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Related Developments

11.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

11.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Bolsius

11.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bolsius Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Bolsius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Bolsius Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.3.5 Bolsius Related Developments

11.4 MVP Group International, Inc

11.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Related Developments

11.5 Gies

11.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gies Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Gies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Gies Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.5.5 Gies Related Developments

11.6 Talent

11.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

11.6.2 Talent Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Talent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Talent Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.6.5 Talent Related Developments

11.7 Universal Candle

11.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

11.7.2 Universal Candle Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Universal Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Universal Candle Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.7.5 Universal Candle Related Developments

11.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

11.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

11.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Related Developments

11.9 Vollmar

11.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

11.9.2 Vollmar Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Vollmar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Vollmar Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.9.5 Vollmar Related Developments

11.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

11.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

11.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Fancy Candles Products Offered

11.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Related Developments

11.12 Diptqyue

11.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

11.12.2 Diptqyue Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Diptqyue Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Diptqyue Products Offered

11.12.5 Diptqyue Related Developments

11.13 Zhongnam

11.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zhongnam Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Zhongnam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Zhongnam Products Offered

11.13.5 Zhongnam Related Developments

11.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

11.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Products Offered

11.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Related Developments

11.16 Allite

11.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

11.16.2 Allite Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Allite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Allite Products Offered

11.16.5 Allite Related Developments

11.17 Armadilla Wax Works

11.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

11.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Products Offered

11.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Related Developments

…

