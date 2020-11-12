Ceiling Microphone Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period 2020 -2030

High Demand for Touchless Microphone Systems for Video Conferencing amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Video conferences have been at the peak during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. This trend has been a key driver fueling the demand for ceiling microphones. Companies in the ceiling microphone market are increasing efforts to develop models that are compatible with popular video conferencing apps such as Zoom. Thus, ceiling microphones have joined the bandwagon of collaborative tools that are in high demand for video conferencing amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Compulsory work from home policies and remote working norms are being implemented in most workplaces. Individuals are in need of collaboration tools, such as ceiling microphones, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The significance of touchless microphone systems is growing, since webinar sessions and video conferencing are on the rise. These factors are expected to drive the ceiling microphone market during the forecast period.

Adaptive Acoustic Processing Helps Manufacturers to Win Patents for Ceiling Microphones

Adaptive acoustic processing and echo cancellation is highly preferred in ceiling microphones. Manufacturers in the ceiling microphone market are increasing efforts to gain patents for their products. For instance, ClearOne— a provider of audio and visual communication solutions, is gaining global recognition for winning a new patent entitled Ceiling Tile Microphone given by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Innovative ceiling microphones are contributing toward revenue growth of the ceiling microphone market, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the assessment period.

Companies are designing ceiling microphones that include beamforming and adaptive acoustic processing that automatically adjusts to room temperature. The proliferation of automation is a growing trend in the market for ceiling microphones. Likewise, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in flush-mounted models.

High-quality Sound Systems Gain Prominence in Higher Education and Government Sectors

Modern workspaces require easy-to-deploy audio solutions. Hence, companies in the ceiling microphone market are collaborating with audiovisual equipment manufacturers to create high-quality sound systems. In April 2020, Sennheiser – a German privately held audio company, announced that it is partnering with Extron Electronics – a manufacturer of professional audiovisual equipment, to leverage the former’s adaptive beamforming microphone array with Extron’s DMP Plus series audio DSP processors.

Since high quality sound systems are easy to control and work reliably, their demand is surging at workplaces. Manufacturers in the ceiling microphone market are increasing the applicability of adaptive beamforming ceiling microphones in higher education, healthcare, and government sectors to leverage revenue opportunities. As such, the market for ceiling microphones is expected to cross a value of US$ 53 Mn by 2030. Companies are aiming to simplify integration between products to increase the uptake of ceiling microphones.

Omnidirectional Ceiling Microphones Eliminate Issue of Ambient Noises in Conference Rooms

Individuals in corporate companies prefer a clutter-free work area, which has fueled the demand for ceiling microphones. However, ceiling microphones in conference rooms can often sound distant and washed out since individuals are often far from the mic. Hence, companies in the ceiling microphone market are increasing awareness about microphone setup solutions to avoid issues of ambient background noises when users turn up the ceiling microphone.

Tabletop and gooseneck ceiling microphones are being highly publicized, as they capture the audio better as the subject talks directly into the mic, thus eliminating the issue of picking up ambient noises. Companies in the ceiling microphone market are increasing their production capacities to develop omnidirectional microphone that are being used extensively in conference rooms.

Ceiling Microphone Market: Overview

The global ceiling microphone market is expected to cross US$ 53 Mn by 2030 from US$ 32.31 Mn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue

by 2030 from in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~ from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue The global ceiling microphone market is currently driven by growing need to enhance the natural sound experience in museums, conference rooms, convention centers, hotels, classroom, etc.

North America was a significant contributor to the ceiling microphone market in terms of revenue in 2019. The ceiling microphone market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing digitalization and adoption of technologically advanced devices in the region. In APAC, advancement in networking and infrastructure is expected to propel the ceiling microphone market during the forecast period.

China is the most attractive market in Asia Pacific. The incremental opportunity is significantly higher for China, as it accounts for a dominant share of the ceiling microphone market in the region.

Ceiling Microphone Market Definition

The ceiling microphone market report provides analysis of the global ceiling microphone market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year, 2020 is the estimated year, and 2021 to 2030 is the forecast period. Data for 2018 has been included as historical information.

A ceiling microphone set up, containing either one or multiple ceiling microphones within the room, enables a clean set up that is capable of picking up audio from the entire room, without the need for additional wires or cables. Ceiling microphones are capable of picking up audio from 360 degrees , and are ideal for conferencing, presentations, or collaboration with remote participants.

, and are ideal for conferencing, presentations, or collaboration with remote participants. In this report, we analyze the challenges end users face in acquiring the right ceiling microphone that can cope with the rapidly changing world. The report also highlights the total revenue and volume generated through the sale of ceiling microphones across various key regions worldwide.

North America Ceiling Microphone Market Snapshot

The ceiling microphone market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America remains the leading market for ceiling microphones, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 12.22 Mn. Strong presence of ceiling microphone vendors, along with increasing demand for wireless ceiling microphones in North America is a crucial factor driving the market.

Key Growth Driver of Ceiling Microphone Market

Increasing adoption of ceiling microphones: Ceiling microphones are capable of picking up audio from 360 degrees, and are ideal for conferencing, presentations, or collaboration with remote participants. This has increased the adoption of ceiling microphones across various end users such as the education sector, media & entertainment industry, and government & public sector to offer a complete sound system package. In addition, ceiling microphones are used to improve teaching standards within a large group in educational institutes. Educational organizations have been widely deploying ceiling microphones, while addressing school/college assemblies, programs, and online classes, along with many other applications. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the ceiling microphone market.

Key Challenges Faced by Ceiling Microphone Market Players

Unlike other microphones such as handheld or table microphones, ceiling microphones are mounted together in a single unit array, which is capable of picking up audio from 360 degrees . This increases the cost of ceiling microphones. Thus, the high cost is one of the major factors hampering the ceiling microphone market across the world.

. This increases the cost of ceiling microphones. Thus, the high cost is one of the major factors hampering the ceiling microphone market across the world. Acceptance of low quality and cheaper microphones by industries can hamper the growth of prominent players in the ceiling microphone market

Ceiling Microphone Market: Competition Landscape

In February 2020 , Sony Corporation introduced IP-based ceiling beamforming microphone. The product provides speech reinforcement, along with clear audio recording.

, Sony Corporation introduced IP-based ceiling beamforming microphone. The product provides speech reinforcement, along with clear audio recording. In July 2020, Shure, Inc. entered into a partnership with Logitech International S.A. to provide an advanced audio and video solution for meeting rooms

Ceiling Microphone Market: Company Profile Snapshot

Shure, Inc.: Incorporated in 1925, Shure, Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics. The company offers products such as wired microphones, wireless microphone systems, ceiling microphones, in-ear personal monitoring systems, conferencing and discussion systems, networked audio systems, earphones, and headphones.

Incorporated in 1925, Shure, Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics. The company offers products such as wired microphones, wireless microphone systems, ceiling microphones, in-ear personal monitoring systems, conferencing and discussion systems, networked audio systems, earphones, and headphones. ClearOne, Inc. : ClearOne Inc. is specialized in offering media collaboration solutions, professional audio products, unified communication voice solutions, network media streaming and digital signage, and professional microphones.

: ClearOne Inc. is specialized in offering media collaboration solutions, professional audio products, unified communication voice solutions, network media streaming and digital signage, and professional microphones. Other major players operating in the global ceiling microphone market and profiled in the report include – Acoustic Magic Audio-Technica U.S., Inc. Audix Microphones Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG Biamp Systems Cisco Systems, Inc. Clockaudio Pte. Ltd. GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S Harman International Industries, Inc. Phoenix Audio Technologies Polycom, Inc. Pro Acoustics LLC Sennheiser Electronic GmbH TOA Corporation Sony Corporation Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc.



