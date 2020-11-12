eDiscovery Market Report Analysis, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “eDiscovery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eDiscovery market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

eDiscovery is the process of recognizing, collecting, and exhibiting electronically stored information (ESI) used for legal investigations. It includes emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data, and audio and video files for investigation. eDiscovery also includes raw data and metadata used for tracings hidden evidence by forensic investigators. The evidence is then collected and processed using cyber-forensic techniques and is converted into digital formats for demonstration in the court. They identify patterns and conduct analytical research to investigate legal, constitutional, political, and privacy issues.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ediscovery-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Rapid digitization, along with increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and cloud computing systems, has significantly augmented the inception of digital data, therefore, elevating the demand for eDiscovery solutions for information access and recovery. Furthermore, these systems are extensively used by various government organizations to enforce compliance, translation, and data security, thereby further escalating the market growth. Legal and government organizations are also focusing on streamlining their operations and minimizing operational costs by adopting advanced technologies, such as eDiscovery. Additionally, rising cases of felonies, such as money laundering and tax fraud, are also subjected to drive the eDiscovery market in the coming year.

eDiscovery Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accessdata Group Inc. Commvault Systems Inc. Conduent Incorporated Driven Inc. (Xplenty) Fronteo Inc. (Formerly UBIC) FTI Consulting International Business Machines Corporation Logikcull Micro Focus International Plc Nuix Pty Ltd. (Macquarie Group) Open Text Corporation Veritas Technologies LLC (The Carlyle Group) ZyLAB Technologies

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, deployment type, end-user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Services Software

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises Cloud-based Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

Government Agencies Enterprises Law Firms

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Legal IT and Telecommunication Government Energy and Utilities Healthcare and Life Science Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @

https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2300&flag=F

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group