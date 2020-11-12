The Ultrasound Gels market to croon growth from 2016 to 2026

Ultrasound gels are conductive medium that acts as a coupling agent and thus helps in forming tight bond between the skin and the probe. This gels helps ultrasound waves to transmit directly to the tissues and other parts where imaging is required. Ultrasound gels are generally composed of propylene glycol, water and sometimes a dye. It is clear and thick and a little bit sticky which does not allow it to drip off. These gels usually act as a thickening agent which allows it to spread over the skin.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Drivers and Restraints

Ultrasound is a real-time imaging. It less expensive, easy to use and less harmful than other imaging methods. These benefits of ultrasound over other imaging methods has led to the growth of ultrasound gels market which is necessity before applying an ultrasound imaging technique. However, cooling effect of ultrasound gels is the main restraint for this market. This makes the patient uncomfortable when applied on skin.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Segmentation

The ultrasound gels market can be segmented based on following segments.

Based on type, ultrasound gels market can be segmented as follows:

Sterile

Non-sterile

Based on end user, ultrasound gels market can be segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Ultrasound Gels Market: Overview

Ultrasound gels market is growing in the market and has become a necessary product for any type of ultrasound imaging technique. Before any ultrasound imaging takes place this gel is applied in order to remove the air between the skin and the machine which will enable ultrasound waves to travel smoothly to the tissues need to be imaged. Ultrasound gel has a cooling effect which is eliminated by ultrasound gel warmer. Many physicians use this to bring the gel to body temperature and make the patient comfortable and relaxed.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global ultrasound gels market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Ultrasound gels market is prevalent in most of these countries.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Key Players

The key players contributing to ultrasound gels market includes Parker Laboratories, Inc., Scrip Companies., OrthoCanada, ECO–MED Diagnostic Imaging, Medline Industries, Inc., Besmed, Current Solutions, Inc., Phyto Performance , RehabMedic, Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH among others.

