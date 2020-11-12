Categories
Data Center Cooling Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global data center cooling market is currently experiencing robust growth. Data center cooling is an integral part of maintaining a regulated temperature within a data center facility. Since the computers in a data center are constantly in use, excessive amounts of heat are produced inside the facility. In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the system, air- and liquid-based cooling methods are employed to improve the overall performance of the computers. While air-based cooling systems work on the principle of separating cold air from hot air, liquid-based cooling systems use water for cooling the hot sides of the cabinet to lower the overall temperature. Cooling services are essential for reducing the downtime caused by the overheating of computers and improving the efficiency of the overall facility. Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-cooling-market/requestsample Global Data Center Cooling Market Trends: The global market is primarily driven by the development of IT infrastructure and the growing adoption rates of cloud computing. The rising demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) across numerous industry verticals, along with the increasing number of data centers within organizations for more efficient and comprehensive operations, is anticipated to boost the demand for cooling services. Apart from this, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has led several data center facilities to adopt green energy solutions. They are utilizing renewable energy sources in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. This is further facilitated by stringent regulations by various government bodies to reduce the power consumption of data centers. Furthermore, numerous key players are continually engaging in the development of efficient ways to cool down the data servers, which is projected to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Microsoft Corporation, the US-based technology giant, launched a project called Natick that utilizes seawater for data center cooling in Scotland. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-2025. For more information about this report visit: http://bit.ly/32TcwHQ Table of Contents 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Data Center Cooling Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution 6.1 Air Conditioning 6.1.1 Market Trends 6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Chilling Units 6.2.1 Market Trends 6.2.2 Market Forecast 6.3 Cooling Towers 6.3.1 Market Trends 6.3.2 Market Forecast 6.4 Economizer Systems 6.4.1 Market Trends 6.4.2 Market Forecast 6.5 Liquid Cooling Systems 6.5.1 Market Trends 6.5.2 Market Forecast 6.6 Control Systems 6.6.1 Market Trends 6.6.2 Market Forecast 6.7 Others 6.7.1 Market Trends 6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Services 7.1 Consulting 7.1.1 Market Trends 7.1.2 Market Forecast 7.2 Installation and Deployment 7.2.1 Market Trends 7.2.2 Market Forecast 7.3 Maintenance and Support 7.3.1 Market Trends 7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Type of Cooling 8.1 Room-Based Cooling 8.1.1 Market Trends 8.1.2 Market Forecast 8.2 Row-Based Cooling 8.2.1 Market Trends 8.2.2 Market Forecast 8.3 Rack-Based Cooling 8.3.1 Market Trends 8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Cooling Technology 9.1 Liquid-Based Cooling 9.1.1 Market Trends 9.1.2 Market Forecast 9.2 Air-Based Cooling 9.2.1 Market Trends 9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Type of Data Center 10.1 Mid-Sized Data Centers 10.1.1 Market Trends 10.1.2 Market Forecast 10.2 Enterprise Data Centers 10.2.1 Market Trends 10.2.2 Market Forecast 10.3 Large Data Centers 10.3.1 Market Trends 10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Vertical 11.1 BFSI 11.1.1 Market Trends 11.1.2 Market Forecast 11.2 IT and Telecom 11.2.1 Market Trends 11.2.2 Market Forecast 11.3 Research and Educational Institutes 11.3.1 Market Trends 11.3.2 Market Forecast 11.4 Government and Defense 11.4.1 Market Trends 11.4.2 Market Forecast 11.5 Retail 11.5.1 Market Trends 11.5.2 Market Forecast 11.6 Energy 11.6.1 Market Trends 11.6.2 Market Forecast 11.7 Healthcare 11.7.1 Market Trends 11.7.2 Market Forecast 11.8 Others 11.8.1 Market Trends 11.8.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region 12.1 North America 12.1.1 United States 12.1.1.1 Market Trends 12.1.1.2 Market Forecast 12.1.2 Canada 12.1.2.1 Market Trends 12.1.2.2 Market Forecast 12.2 Asia Pacific 12.2.1 China 12.2.1.1 Market Trends 12.2.1.2 Market Forecast 12.2.2 Japan 12.2.2.1 Market Trends 12.2.2.2 Market Forecast 12.2.3 India 12.2.3.1 Market Trends 12.2.3.2 Market Forecast 12.2.4 South Korea 12.2.4.1 Market Trends 12.2.4.2 Market Forecast 12.2.5 Australia 12.2.5.1 Market Trends 12.2.5.2 Market Forecast 12.2.6 Indonesia 12.2.6.1 Market Trends 12.2.6.2 Market Forecast 12.2.7 Others 12.2.7.1 Market Trends 12.2.7.2 Market Forecast 12.3 Europe 12.3.1 Germany 12.3.1.1 Market Trends 12.3.1.2 Market Forecast 12.3.2 France 12.3.2.1 Market Trends 12.3.2.2 Market Forecast 12.3.3 United Kingdom 12.3.3.1 Market Trends 12.3.3.2 Market Forecast 12.3.4 Italy 12.3.4.1 Market Trends 12.3.4.2 Market Forecast 12.3.5 Spain 12.3.5.1 Market Trends 12.3.5.2 Market Forecast 12.3.6 Russia 12.3.6.1 Market Trends 12.3.6.2 Market Forecast 12.3.7 Others 12.3.7.1 Market Trends 12.3.7.2 Market Forecast 12.4 Latin America 12.4.1 Brazil 12.4.1.1 Market Trends 12.4.1.2 Market Forecast 12.4.2 Mexico 12.4.2.1 Market Trends 12.4.2.2 Market Forecast 12.4.3 Others 12.4.3.1 Market Trends 12.4.3.2 Market Forecast 12.5 Middle East and Africa 12.5.1 Market Trends 12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country 12.5.3 Market Forecast 13 SWOT Analysis 13.1 Overview 13.2 Strengths 13.3 Weaknesses 13.4 Opportunities 13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15.1 Overview 15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 15.4 Degree of Competition 15.5 Threat of New Entrants 15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Competitive Landscape 16.1 Market Structure 16.2 Key Players 16.3 Profiles of Key Players 16.3.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning 16.3.1.1 Company Overview 16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.2 Asetek 16.3.2.1 Company Overview 16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.2.3 Financials 16.3.3 Black Box Corporation 16.3.3.1 Company Overview 16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.4 Climaveneta Climate Technologies 16.3.4.1 Company Overview 16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.5 Coolcentric 16.3.5.1 Company Overview 16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.6 Emerson Electric 16.3.6.1 Company Overview 16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.6.3 Financials 16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.7 Fujitsu 16.3.7.1 Company Overview 16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.7.3 Financials 16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.8 Hitachi 16.3.8.1 Company Overview 16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.8.3 Financials 16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.9 Netmagic 16.3.9.1 Company Overview 16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.10 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC 16.3.10.1 Company Overview 16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.11 Rittal 16.3.11.1 Company Overview 16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.12 Schneider Electric 16.3.12.1 Company Overview 16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.13 STULZ GmbH 16.3.13.1 Company Overview 16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.14 Vertiv 16.3.14.1 Company Overview 16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio Do you have any query or specific requirement? 