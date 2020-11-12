Building Products Market Growing Demand by 2025

An exhaustive market evaluation put forth by Persistence Market Research on building products (including drywall) market in its new research publication “Building Products (Including Drywall) Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” focuses on the impact of drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities on the global market along with key player analysis during the 2017-2025 period. An in-depth market segmentation is included in the research report using which the value and volume analysis of various categories is possible during the period of forecast across important geographies of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market: Forecast

The global building products market is poised to reflect a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast. It is expected to reach a value of around US$ 49 Bn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$ 33.16 Bn in 2017. The global drywall market is anticipated to register a steady growth rate and exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the period of forecast, to reflect a value of US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$ 18 Bn in 2017.

Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market: Segmental Analysis

Global plaster building products market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period to reflect a value of about US$ 37 Bn by the end of 2025. Gypsum building plasters sub segment is expected to contribute to the growth of the plaster building products market by reflecting a higher CAGR of 5.9% followed by cement sub segment, which holds significant market share by revenue. The gypsum segment has the highest market share thus witnessing dominance.

Global skim coats building products market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The polymer sub segment is poised to reflect the highest growth rate to reach a CAGR of 7.3% followed by gypsum and cement throughout the forecast period. Lime sub segment is poised to witness sluggish growth throughout the forecast period.

Global filling compound building products market is expected to reflect a volume CAGR of 5.2%. The polymer sub segment is expected to reflect a volume CAGR of 5.7%, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in terms of both value and volume.

Global render building products market is poised to reach a value of about US$ 8.6 Bn by the end of 2025, with a high CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The cement sub segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the render building products market to reflect a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2017-2025, followed by the polymer sub segment.

Residential segment by end user is poised to be the fastest growing segment, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period and reaching a market value of about US$ 24 Bn by the end of 2025, thus dominating the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, also dominating the global market with respect to market share. The APAC region is poised to reflect a higher growth rate to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The region dominates the global market with an estimated market value of about US$ 24 Bn by the end of 2025.

