Multilayer Blown Films Market Trend, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast up to 2024

Some of the few players identified in the global multilayer blown films market include Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Optimum Plastics., Girish Polychem Industries, HOSOKAWA ALPINE Aktiengesellschaft, ISO POLY FILMS, INC., Danafilms Corp., Borealis AG, SIVA GROUP, Raven Engineered Films Division and Balcan Plastic among others

Blown films are blend of plastics with polymers which is further transformed into polyolefin plastics, polyethylene etc. by using the blow filming process used in packaging industry. Blown films are made up of single layer and have low film strength. Multilayer blown films as the name suggests are multilayer films of two or more polymers which is produced by coextrusion process. Multilayer blown films possesses properties such as low permeability to oxygen and carbon dioxide, heat sealability, high film strength, good adhesion, printability properties, which makes it ideal for food packaging. Multilayer blown films applied on the surface of packages as a lamination providing additional strength to the packaging.

Global Multilayer Blown films Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global multilayer blown films market is driven by the demand for effective packaging solutions among various industries. Multilayer blown films with its eminent properties such as high film strength and puncture resistance provides additional strength for packaging. Multilayer blown films are widely used among the food & beverage industries, healthcare and electronics industry. Thus, the augmenting demand for multilayer blown films from these industries are anticipated to supplement the growth of global multilayer blown films market. Furthermore, increasing demand for FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) among the consumers is also contributing to the growth of global multilayer blown films market to an extent. Macroeconomic factors such as contribution of flexible packaging to the GDP and rise in disposable income of the middle class population are some factors which are driving the market for global multilayer blown films market. Trend noted in the global multilayer blown films market is the emergence of eleven layer blown films, owing to the demand for effective packaging in the food industry. In the latter years, five to seven layer was enough to satisfy the custom packaging requirements, however, the scenario is changing and customers are asking for multilayer blown films with enhanced properties such as protection against sunlight, effective sealing, preservation of flavor and aroma to name some. Hence, to address the demand of consumers the eleven layer blown films is emerging and various R&D activities are being carried out to make it effective and economic. However, manufacturing process complexity of multilayer blown films as compared to monolayer blown films might hamper the growth of global multilayer blown films market.

Global Multilayer Blown films Market: Segmentation

The global multilayer blown films market is segmented on the basis of multilayer blown films materials, manufacturing process, applications, end-use industries and region

On the basis of materials, the global multilayer blown films market is segmented into:

Nylon

Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVCD)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global multilayer blown films market is segmented into:

Cast Film Extrusion

Blown Film Extrusion

Co-extrusion Coating

Co-extrusion Lamination

On the basis of applications, the global multilayer blown films market is segmented into:

Packaging Films

Lamination Films

Printing Films

Industrial Films

Converter-grade Films

On the basis of end-use industries, the global multilayer blown films market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Others

Multilayer blown films Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global multilayer blown films market is segmented into five key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for significant share for multilayer blown films market, owing to the high concentration of major end-use industries of multilayer blown films such as food and pharmaceutical industries in the region in comparison with other regions. Asia-Pacific market for multilayer blown films is followed by the North America market for multilayer blown films market which is trailed by the Europe market for the multilayer blown films. Asia-Pacific market for multilayer blown films market is anticipated to exhibit healthy growth rate during the forecast period among all the regions, owing to the rapid industrialization and flourishing growth of multilayer blown films end-use industries in the region. Overall, the global multilayer blown films market is anticipated to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

