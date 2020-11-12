Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market Insight by 2030

Remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools are used by IT service providers to maintain the IT infrastructure and systems of clients. It is a type of network management to maintain or manage workstations, laptops, servers, and other networks. Remote monitoring & management is also referred to as online monitoring, remote monitoring, and network management.

RMM tools are used to gather data about network applications and hardware to resolve IT issues efficiently and quickly across the world.

Remote monitoring & management (RMM) is also referred to as remote IT management, designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) proactively and remotely.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced governments to announce shutdown of companies for some time across the world. This has led to employees working from remote locations with remote networking, resulting in increased demand for remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools. RMM tools help IT teams or IT providers to monitor networks and endpoints from a remote location and enable them to fix network problems from anywhere.

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market: Dynamics

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market: Key Drivers

The growing popularity of remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools or software among corporates, education institutes, and various other organizations across industries is expected to drive the remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools in data centers is expected to enhance the demand for RMM tools. In addition, RMM tools help data centers to efficiently manage their infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, which subsequently fuels the growth of the remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market.

Increasing use of remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools in small & medium enterprises and large enterprises for businesses to communicate frequently with distantly located service providers for data sharing, training, and discussion meetings is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market

In terms of region, the global remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to lead the global remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market, due to the stable economy, technological enhancements, and advanced infrastructure in the U.S and Canada, which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the region.

The remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share due to growth of small & medium and large enterprises and increasing adoption of RMM tools in data centers in developing countries such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness huge adoption of the technology, aided by high-speed network deployment, which in turn enhances the opportunity for the remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market.

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market

Local, regional, and international players are active in the remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market. The market is highly consolidated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools market are:

Atera Networks Ltd.

Auvik Networks Inc.

Comodo Group, Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

ESET, spol. s r.o

iMonitorSoft Inc.

ITarian

JumpCloud Inc.

Kaseya Limited

LogMeIn, Inc.

NinjaRMM

Pulseway

SolarWinds MSP

Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine)

