Low-Code Development Platform Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Salesforce, Microsoft, Appian, Oracle, Pegasystems, Magic Software Enterprises

The global low-code development market has the potential to grow with USD 48.2 billion with bolstering CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The emerging penetration of smartphones, growing web, and mobile-based apps are propelling the market share of the global low-code development market.

Leading Low-Code Development Platform Market Players:

Salesforce, Microsoft, Appian, Oracle, Pegasystems, Magic Software Enterprises, AgilePoint, OutSystems, Zoho, Quick Base, LANSA, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, Netcall, WaveMaker, K2

Based on the component, the global low-code development platform market categorized into Platform and Services. The services segment accounted for the largest share in the global low-code development platform market. It is due to the rising adoption of integrated services by IT companies to replace coding or reduce the writing process. It helps in understanding the technical work quickly for non-technical employees and, thus, improves the functions of the companies.

Based on the application type, the global low-code development platform market segmented into Web-based, Mobile-based, Desktop, and Server-based. The web-based segment generated the most significant revenue in recent years, and it expected that it would remain at the same level during the low-code development platform market forecast. The growth is attributed to the adoption of smartphones, penetration of the internet, and the need for low-code development. It helps in maintaining the friendly user interface and provide better functions.

