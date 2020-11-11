VRF System Market will Generate Massive Revenue Daikin, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Midea Group, Johnson Controls

Global VRF system market valued size was over USD 16.36 billion in 2019, and expected to generate USD 43.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.83 % from 2020 – 2027. The primary factors are a good pace of growth in the construction industry and the easy installation of VRF systems. The rapid economic development and increased standard of living have led to the new wave of building construction in the country. These factors are expected to propel the demand for the VRF system over the coming years. Further, the upsurge in demand for VRF systems for its highly energy-efficient and applications in residential and commercial buildings in saving 40% energy compared with traditional air conditioning equipment is positively impacting the market growth. Expansion of housing markets, rising population, growing industrial base, and development of renewable and reliable energy sources are some other major drivers propelling the growth of the VRF systems market across the globe.

Leading VRF System Market Players:

Daikin, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Midea Group, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Fujitsu, United Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Lennox, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Nortek, Gree, Emerson, Electrolux, and Whirlpool

Additionally, the expanding development of commercial buildings and urban areas, including hospitals, residential complexes, offices, and educational institutes, will positively impact the VRF system market. Further, consumer awareness towards energy management systems is increasing along with the rising demand for sustainable heating & cooling technologies like VRF systems. Moreover, the surge in VRF systems for its variable-speed compressors and compatibility at partial-load conditions endure less wear and tear, and fewer breakdowns, resulting in reduced downtime, are propelling the demand of VRF systems.

Based on components, the global VRF system market classified Outdoor Units [Compressors, Invertors, and Others), Indoor Units [Electronic Expansion Valves, Synchronous Electronic Motors, and Others), and Control Systems and Accessories. The Outdoor Units segment lead the market by 2027, owing to the rise in revival in the construction activities and enhanced focus on the implementation of energy-efficient technologies and products. Additionally, the rising adoption of wireless control systems for monitoring indoor units around the globe will foster the growth of the VRF system’s outdoor unit.

