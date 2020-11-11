Thermal Energy Storage Market Research Report by IMARC Group.com 2020-2025

The global thermal energy storage market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025. Thermal energy storage (TES) is a technology that assists in storing thermal energy using a heating or cooling storage medium. It also aids in providing better reliability, reducing overall costs and minimizing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Owing to these advantages, TES is widely utilized in concentrating solar power (CSP) plants for generating electrical power.

The growing consumption of electricity and the rising frequency of power cuts have escalated the need for continuous power supply across the globe. This, along with the increasing demand for TES systems in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), is driving the TES market growth. Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness, coupled with the adoption of TES for power generation in green buildings, is strengthening the demand for these storage systems. Furthermore, governments of several countries are also encouraging the use of renewable and environment-friendly resources, which is projected to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Storage Type:

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermochemical Heat Storage

Breakup by Technology:

Molten Salt Technology

Electric Thermal Storage Heaters

Solar Energy Storage

Ice-Based Technology

Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

District Heating and Cooling

Process Heating and Cooling

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential and Commercial Sector

Utility Industry

Other Industries

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

​Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abengoa Solar S.A., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Brightsource Energy Inc., Burns & McDonnell Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, DC Pro Engineering, Fafco Inc., Ice Energy Technologies Inc., Solarreserve LLC, Steffes Corporation, Terrafore Technologies LLC, etc.

