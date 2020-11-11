Impact of COVID-19 on the Pizza Crust Market Research Report: Global Market Review & Outlook (2020-2025) – IMARCGroup.com

The global pizza crust market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 A pizza crust is made from a mixture of flour, yeast, vegetable oil, salt, water and sugar. These ingredients assist in enhancing the taste, texture, thickness and appearance of the crust. A pizza crust is generally served with cheese, herbs, vegetables and meat. It is nowadays readily available in a variety of sizes and different types, which include deep-pan, thin, thick, extra thick, focaccia bread and stuffed.

The market is currently experiencing growth on account of the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry. Apart from this, the increasing willingness among individuals to try dishes from different cultures, in confluence with the escalating demand for convenient food products, is positively influencing the pizza crust market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of gluten-free pizza crust to expand their existing consumer base, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. They are also offering innovative crust variants, such as cheese-stuffed, toasted asiago, garlic butter, honey Sriracha and garlic parmesan, which is projected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Type:

Par-Baked Crusts

Wood-Fired Crusts

Self-Rising Crusts

Custom Crusts

Others

Breakup by Size:

Thick Pizza Crusts

Thin Pizza Crusts

Breakup by Organic/Conventional:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakeries

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc, Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust, Tomanetti Food Products LLC, Rizzuto Foods, Monte Pizza Crust B.V., B&G Foods Inc., Hansen Foods LLC., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

