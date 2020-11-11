How to Watch Serbia vs Scotland Live : Euro Qualifier Play Offs Final 2020, Match Info, Fixture

You have to go back to EURO ’96 for the last time Scotland were at the finals – is a 25-year wait almost over? Steve Clarke’s side are certainly shaping up well, overcoming Israel in the semis and riding the crest of a wave that means they come into this fixture eight matches unbeaten, their longest such streak since the mid-80s.

Scotland have been close before though, and in Serbia they face an inconsistent team that are, on their day, a match for anyone. The Serbians succeeded where so many have failed recently and kept Erling Braut Haaland quiet in the last four, while Sergej Milinković-Savić and Aleksandar Mitrović are beginning to click.

Match and Watch Info

Play off Final -European Qualifiers 2020

Stadion Rajko Mitić – Belgrade

Play-off Finals

Serbia vs Scotland

Watch on SONY SIX

Referee:

Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Assistant referees

Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)

Roberto del Palomar (ESP)

Video Assistant Referee

Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea (ESP)

Fourth official

Xavier Estrada Fernandez (ESP)

Andy Robertson, Scotland captain: “We will go out there and, whether it’s 90 minutes or 120, we need to come away with no regrets. We need to walk off thinking, ‘OK, we did our all there’. It’s all been positive going into this game and we believe if we can put in the kind of performances we have done over the last couple of months it will be good enough to win the game.”

Steve Clarke, Scotland coach: “This game, with its magnitude, means the players understand if they come off the pitch with regrets then they will never forget that night. You go out there, you do your best, you do everything you can and hopefully the footballing gods give you a bit of luck, they smile on you a bit and you get the right result.”

How to Watch Serbia vs Scotland European Qualifiers 2021 Match live Stream

How to Watch Serbia vs Scotland Live stream – European Qualifier Play Offs Final

Many soccer fans who want to watch this Serbia vs Scotland 12th November European Qualifiers 2021 game live online on computer, laptop, tablet as well as on television sets.

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures

Thursday 12th November

Group A

Hungary v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Group B

Northern Ireland v Slovakia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Pick (FREE TO AIR)

Group C

Serbia v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky Challenge (FREE TO AIR)

Group D

Georgia v North Macedonia (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Euro 2020 play-off results

Group A

Bulgaria 1-3 Hungary

Iceland 2-1 Romania

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland win on penalties)

Slovakia 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Slovakia win on penalties)

Group C

Norway 1-2 Serbia

Scotland 0-0 Israel (Scotland win on penalties)

Group D

Georgia 1-0 Belarus

North Macedonia 2-1 Kosovo

When is Euro 2020?

The rearranged Euro 2020 tournament has been pushed back all the way to next summer.

Specifically, the provisional dates for the tournament are 11th June 2021 until 11th July 2021.

It may take a while to get here, but when it does, and if there are bustling stadiums of fans once more, it will be more than worth the wait

Who has qualified for Euro 2020?

A number of teams are already safe and secure at Euro 2020 following the qualifying group stage, ready for the play-off winners to join them:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Wales