COVID-19 Update: Global Backup-as-a-service Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Commvault Systems, NetApp, etc. | InForGrowth

Backup-as-a-service Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Backup-as-a-service market for 2020-2025.

The “Backup-as-a-service Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Backup-as-a-service industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6475795/backup-as-a-service-market

The Top players are

Microsoft

HPE

Dell

Commvault Systems

NetApp

Unitrends Inc

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

CA Technologies

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

Datto

Alphabet

Cisco. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Online backup

Cloud backup On the basis of the end users/applications,

Email Backup

Application Backup