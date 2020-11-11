Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market

The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) digitalization worldwide is the key factor boosting the global Wi-Fi customer premises equipment market growth. Customer premise equipment or a CPE device is a device used for telecommunications amidst the presence of consumers. This device or equipment consist of cables and set top boxes or satellite television boxes, or routers, telephone routers or other forms of customized hardware. It allows devices such as laptops, computers, smart phones, television sets, and other devices to interface with the internet. The rapidly accelerating popularity of 5G technologies is also aiding to the expansion of the market during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

The global Wi-Fi customer premises equipment market is categorized on the basis of application, type, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into government, companies, hospital, school, and household. In terms of type, the market is categorized into indoor CPE and outdoor CPE. During the current COVID-19 scenario, the market has generated the highest revenue from the household sector owing to the implementation of Work from Home policy by most businesses worldwide.

The report on Wi-Fi customer premises equipment market is presented in an elaborate way. It consists of a detailed analysis of the market and its prime growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also lists the names of players and the prime strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. A 360-degree overview of TMRs (Trends, Manufacturers, and Regions) in relation to the Wi-Fi customer premises equipment market is provided in the report.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market and the future prospects in terms of challenges and growth opportunities are also discussed in this report. This information will help interested candidates study the pros and cons and accordingly invest in them.

Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing dependency on internet by consumers all around the world has helped this market gain huge revenues in the last two decades. Manufacturers operating in the global market for Wi-Fi customer premises equipment are engaging in new product development and faster connectivity to gain an upper hand in the market competition. Governments of various nations are investing substantially for installation of Wi-Fi routers in public parks, educational institutions, transportation terminals, recreation areas, children’s parks, theme parks, and various other government and public facilities.

Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market: Key Trends

Samsung was amongst the first few electronic gadgets manufacturing company that declared the launch of 5G Wi-Fi customer premises equipment in the market in 2018 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Vancouver. The main objective of this launch is to reduce the cost and improve accessibility to consumers al around the world