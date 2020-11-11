Copier Paper Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Copier Paper Market: Snapshot

Copier paper is a type of an uncoated freesheet grade paper that is utilized for regular copying and printing needs. In comparison to printing papers, the copier papers are light weight and more affordable, As a result, both the type of papers are used interchangeably.

The global copier paper market is classified as per the paper size, thickness, end use, and material type. On the basis of paper size, A4 size paper accounts for the highest market share in global copier paper market. This is credited to the high utilization in consumer printing and commercial sectors, both.

Global Copier Paper Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising economies are displaying high growth possibilities for the copier paper market. In those countries, the per capita income of paper is comparatively low as compared with the global average. The input of copier paper is appreciably high in the entire paper consumption. Moreover, the usage of copier paper in academic sector is another major factor propelling the growth of copier paper market.

Some of the major reasons behind the reduced demand are change in customers’ behavior and preferences owing to environmental issues, several firms are taking up cost-cutting steps, and so forth. Behavioral adjustments propelled by environmental concerns are prognosticated to reduce the demand for office paper.

Nevertheless, owing to the presence of dedicated set of readers who still prefer printed appers over internet and other digital material. These are hoped to aid in keeping up the demand for copier paper in the global market.

Global Copier Paper Market: Regional Analysis

Consumption of copier paper is incredibly lower in African region that is predicted to rise at some point of the forecast period, owing to the growth in rate of literacy. Middle Eastern nations and Latin American regions are as well predicted to represent appealing possibilities for the boom of copier paper market.

Global Copier Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global copier paper market include North Pacific Paper Company, International Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group plc