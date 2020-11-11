The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak On Corrugated Packaging Software Market

Corrugated packaging software is used to manage and automate business procedures of an organization. Corrugated packaging software has the capability of cutting, designing, folding, and printing corrugated boxes. This software is available both as a packaged and stand-alone software solution. Packaged corrugated software solutions are more cost-effective and productive than stand-alone corrugated packaging software.

Packaged software is usually combined with enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions with an aim to manage the complete business procedure of manufacturing plants across the world. Corrugated sheets are a flexible medium for packaging, which can be folded and molded into any desired size and shape. Adoption of corrugated packaging software is growing with the accessibility of packaged solutions, as it becomes easy to manage and implement the packaging procedure. Therefore, it supports in increasing the profit margin of manufacturers.

The global corrugated packaging software market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the enormous growth in the e-commerce market worldwide. With the increasing variety of goods bought online, the requirement for corrugated boxes of different sizes and shapes is growing continuously. Therefore, the wide acceptance of online shopping is a major factor which is expected to boost the growth of the corrugated packaging software market across the globe.

Integration of corrugated packaging software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) is expected to create new opportunities for the global corrugated packaging software market in the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the growing demand for this software among end-use industries such as personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electronic goods, and consumer goods are also anticipated to contribute a major role in the growth of the corrugated packaging software market around the globe.

The global corrugated packaging software market can be segmented based on type, deployment, and end-use industry. Based on type, the global corrugated packaging software market can be classified into standalone software and packaged software. In terms of deployment type, the corrugated packaging software market can be segregated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on end-use industry, the market can be categorized into food & beverages, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing and others.