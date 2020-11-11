Malta vs Liechtenstein Live Stream Reddit FootBall 2020 How To Watch Online Tv

International football matches return this week with every team in Europe back in action.
There are big games in Euro 2020 qualifying, the Uefa Nations League group stages as well as some eye-catching friendly matches.
England meet the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley (ITV) before following that with back-to-back Nations League clashes with Belgium and Iceland (Sky Sports).
In the biggest other fixtures for the home nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland face must-win Euro 2020 play-off matches against Serbia and Slovakia respectively with both being made available free-to-air with fans still no longer allowed in stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s everything you need to know including kick-off times, TV channel details and live streaming information:
Wednesday 11 November
Greece vs Cyprus (International Friendly) 2.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Albania vs Kosovo (International Friendly) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Lithuania vs Faroe Islands (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Malta vs Liechtenstein (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Montenegro vs Kazakhstan (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Norway vs Israel (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Romania vs Belarus (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Turkey vs Croatia (International Friendly) 5.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Denmark vs Sweden (International Friendly) 6.30pm Sky Sports Red Button
Luxembourg vs Austria (International Friendly) 7.30pm Sky Sports Red Button
Belgium vs Switzerland (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Germany vs Czech Republic (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Italy vs Estonia (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Netherlands vs Spain (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Poland vs Ukraine (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Portugal vs Andorra (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Slovenia vs Azerbaijan (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
France vs Finland (International Friendly) 8.10pm Sky Sports Red Button