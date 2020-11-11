Global Flavoured Milk Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global flavoured milk market reached a volume of US$ 46.3 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Flavoured milk is a beverage prepared using sterilized milk, added sweeteners, flavours and stabilizers. It undergoes the ultra-high-temperature (UHT) treatment that gives it a longer shelf-life than conventional milk. It is a rich source of calcium, proteins, vitamin A, B12, D, potassium, phosphorus, riboflavin and niacin. It is currently gaining traction among both children and adolescents across the globe.

Flavoured Milk Market Trends:

Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a significant rise in the consumption of nutritious and healthy food products amongst individuals to strengthen their immunity. This, in turn, is boosting the sales of flavoured milk around the world. Apart from this, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for healthy on-the-go beverages, such as flavoured milk, is escalating.

Furthermore, the wide availability of innovative product variants through several e-commerce channels, in confluence with the growing awareness about the health benefits of these products, is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flavoured-milk-market/requestsample

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Flavoured Milk Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Africa

Eastern Europe

Market Breakup by Flavour

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging

Paper Based

Plastic Based

Glass Based

Metal Based

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Nestlé SA (NSRGY), Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY), Arla Foods, Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Dean Foods (DFODQ), and China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS: CIADY).

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=713&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group