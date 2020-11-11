Hungary vs Iceland Live Stream: How to watch Online, TV, Match Info, Euro Qualify Play offs

Two of UEFA EURO 2016’s surprise packages meet in Budapest. Iceland famously saw off England en route to the quarter-finals four years ago, and while the coach and some of the players have changed, the industry and efficiency that was their hallmark has not. Iceland’s semi-final win against Romania was much more comfortable than the 2-1 scoreline suggests.

Hungary also eased through the semis, brushing aside Bulgaria 3-1, and after a disappointing 2019 Marco Rossi’s side have hit a rich vein of form at just the right time. Victories over Turkey and Serbia, plus a draw in Russia, have raised hopes of a return to the stage where Hungary played perhaps the game of the tournament in 2016.

Match and Watch Info

Play off Final -European Qualifiers 2020

Puskás Aréna – Budapest

Play-off Finals

Hungary vs Iceland (20:45 CET)

Watch on SONY SIX

Referee:

Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistant referees

Sander van Roekel (NED)

Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

Video Assistant Referee

Pol van Boekel (NED)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Dennis Higler (NED)

Fourth official

Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

