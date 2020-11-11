Global Dairy Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the global dairy market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 718.9 Billion in 2019. Dairy products, such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk, are consumed across the globe as they are rich in proteins, calcium, vitamins and other essential nutrients. They aid in strengthening bones, controlling blood pressure and improving overall health. As a result, they are directly consumed, as well as utilized as a base ingredient in the preparation of various dishes across the globe.

Global Dairy Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the rising health consciousness have escalated the demand for milk and milk products around the world. Apart from this, several leading players operating in the industry are adopting high-end technologies to enhance their milk production capacities. For instance, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, a Germany-based firm, introduced the automated robotic rotary parlor recently, which aids in reducing labor costs and increasing the production of milk. These factors collectively are projected to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Dairy Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

UHT Milk

Flavoured Milk

Fluid Milk

Cream

Table Butter

Ghee

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

Lactose Powder

Casein

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice-Cream

Indian Cheese (Paneer)

Probiotic Dairy Products

Market Breakup by Region

USA

Brazil

Argentina

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Australia

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG.NZ), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS: DANOY), Lactalis Group, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Dean Foods (DF), and DMK Group.

